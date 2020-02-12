Community Howard announces advancement in cancer care and open house

Community Howard Regional Health today announced a significant step to advance cancer care in Central Indiana with the addition of a cutting-edge radiotherapy system. Community Howard is inviting the public to a free open house and cancer screening event on March 5 to celebrate the advancement.
At the beginning of February the new Varian TrueBeam radiotherapy system was put in service at the hospital’s cancer center. The state-of-the-art linear accelerator delivers faster, more precise radiation therapy treatments.
“The Varian TrueBeam is a significant step in elevating the fight against cancer,” said Joe Hooper, president of Community Howard Regional Health. “We are committed to providing the latest in cancer care right here in Kokomo. This latest advancement will expand the treatment options that we can offer and will also improve the experience for patients by reducing the time it takes to receive treatment.”
TrueBeam is fully-integrated for image-guided radiotherapy and radiosurgery. The advantages for clinicians include enhanced imaging capabilities and the ability to treat targets with improved speed and accuracy. TrueBeam allows the oncologist to minimize toxicity to normal tissues by treating a small precise area. This translates into reduced treatment times for patients with more precision and local control.
“It’s very exciting to bring this level of cutting-edge technology to our patients,” said Dr. Tracy Price, radiation oncologist at Community Howard. “The level of precision that the TrueBeam offers is remarkable and expands our ability to treat very small lesions in sensitive areas of the body, like the brain.”
Community Howard is holding a public open house and cancer screening event at the oncology center to celebrate the arrival of the TrueBeam on March 5 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Those who attend will be able to tour the oncology center, enjoy refreshments and door prizes and will receive a free colorectal cancer testing kit to complete in the privacy of their home. Participants also will be able to complete free online health risk assessments to find out more information about their risk of certain types of cancers. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP online at ecommunity.com/events or by calling 800-777-7775. Colorectal cancer testing kits will be available at the cancer center throughout the month of March.