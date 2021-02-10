Community helps determine future of Douglass School

The future of Douglass School is clearer, thanks to input from the community.

Last year, Embracing Hope of Howard County, a nonprofit arm of Second Missionary Baptist Church that has been renovating the historic school, put out a survey with the help of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library to ask the community what they thought Douglass School should be used as. Around 700 people responded and provided feedback that Pastor William Smith found helpful.

“Those responses were actually the basis for the decision that we made,” Smith said. “The top picks were they wanted a museum system to highlight African Americans and then also community and regional history and provide space for the community and education.”

Soon, the school will serve as all three of those: a museum, an event space for rentals, and a space for educational opportunities.

For the museum aspect, Smith plans to have a permanent exhibit as well as rotating exhibits to share not only state and regional African American history but also Kokomo-specific history. And the building itself has plenty of that.

The school was constructed in 1919 as part of then-Kokomo Center School Corporation to serve as the Black school. With the opening of the school, Black students were forced to attend the school, no matter where they lived in the city, causing many to have to walk long distances to get there.

“In some ways, there were individuals who walked a long way to get to school, but in the sense of when you’re going through it, like for me, I would be upset,” Smith said. “But it was like a sign of the times in a sense, and it was just what we had to do. So it was discouraging, but I always hear that once the school integrated, some of those relationships between the white and the Black students, I am hearing from both sides that it was one of the most rewarding experiences because it’s like individuals had not become closely connected until that time.”

The school continued as a racially-segregated school until the mid-1950s.

Once renovations are completed, the building also will be available to rent for events and be used for educational opportunities, such as partnering schools to host history classes or offering help with genealogy research.

Smith also hopes the former school will help educate the community on its namesake, Fredrick Douglas.

“That’s a key aspect of the school, understanding how he was a self-taught slave and taught others how to read and just the importance of education. And so for his name to be on this school says a lot about the school,” Smith said.

The school was given to Embracing Hope of Howard County a year ago by the city of Kokomo. Douglass School is located at 1104 N. Bell St.