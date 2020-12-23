The Community Foundation Serving Howard, Clinton and Carroll Counties has received a Large-Scale Community Leadership Grant of $4,986,515 through the seventh phase of Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow (GIFT VII) initiative.

The grant will support efforts to establish a medically-assisted drop-in engagement center in Howard County, with regional collaborative partnership locations in Carroll and Clinton counties.

The drop-in engagement center is intended to reduce avoidable incarcerations and hospitalizations of individuals in the tri-county region who are affected by mental health and addiction issues. Frequently, they are taken to an emergency room or the jail. These individuals often require a safe place to detox and stabilize before they are effectively able to engage in formal mental health and addiction treatment.

Turning Point – System of Care will be the administrator the drop-in engagement center in Howard County. For the regional collaborative partnerships, Healthy Communities of Clinton County will be the administrator of the Clinton County location, and Mental Health America – Wabash Valley Region will be the administrator of the Carroll County location.

The Community Foundation Serving Howard, Clinton and Carroll Counties was one of 11 community foundations in Indiana to receive a Large-Scale Leadership Grant as part of a competitive component of the GIFT VII initiative.

“This grant will allow immediate critical care to be accessible for those who are struggling with addiction and mental health issues in our tri-county region,” said Greg Aaron, president of the Community Foundation Serving Howard, Clinton and Carroll Counties. “It will offer clients a supervised place to stay during a transitory housing gap until the time they can enter formal treatment. The availability of the drop-in engagement center will help reduce the demand on emergency departments and reduce incarcerations of individuals who need treatment but have not committed a crime.”

The Community Foundation used research gathered from more than 70 meetings conducted throughout the tri-county region to determine what citizens wanted for the future well-being and growth of their community. These included community conversations and meetings with key service providers of mental health and addiction services.

The Large-Scale Leadership Grants are in addition to non-competitive GIFT VII Community Leadership Grants that Lilly Endowment made earlier this year to 87 of Indiana’s community foundations. Howard County received a $150,000 grant, and Clinton and Carroll counties each received a $100,000 grant in September. The Community Leadership Implementation Grants funded the mental health and addiction services navigator positions through Turning Point – System of Care in Howard County; Healthy Communities of Clinton County; and Mental Health America – Wabash Valley Region in Carroll County.

“The large-scale grant is a game changer for Turning Point and the tri-county region,” said Paul Wyman, board chair of Turning Point - System of Care. “The need for our services has escalated, and this funding will enable us to expand our programs. The drop-in engagement center was something we aspired to and as a result of incredible collaboration in our community, along with the generosity of Lilly Endowment, we are going to achieve it. Now we can move forward with the expansion of our resources and help those in the region who are in distress from addiction and mental health issues.”