Community Foundation helps keep Gilead House open

The Community Foundation of Howard County has stepped up to ensure one of the community’s nonprofits remains open.
Last fall, the Gilead House made a plea to the community, asking for $130,000 in donations to pay for a sprinkler system to be installed so that the nonprofit could become compliant with the fire department. Gilead House already had been given two variances to hold off on the project but could not receive a third.
Community Foundation of Howard County responded to the plea, donating a $130,000 grant to the nonprofit, which provides transitional housing and support for women with felonies.
“Our board members work to be advocates for local nonprofits,” said Greg Aaron, president of the Community Foundation of Howard County. “The shelter at Gilead House meets a critical need as a residential treatment facility for women in Howard County. In researching the grant opportunity, board members agreed it would have been detrimental to the community and Gilead House clients if this outreach was not available as a shelter offering re-entry housing to women with addictions.”
According to local attorney Laura O’Donnell, who helped Gilead House with fund raising by starting a GoFundMe page last October, the installation of the sprinkler system started on Monday.
The GoFundMe page, which had a goal of $150,000, raised $2,649.
O’Donnell said she was thankful to the Community Foundation for the grant.
“I think it’s a blessing to the community, and I think the Gilead House is definitely necessary. So I’m just glad everything worked out,” she said.
The Gilead House isn’t over its financial hardships yet. The GoFundMe page was set with a goal above the cost of the sprinkler system so that the additional money could be used for operational expenses. Gilead House was funded through a state grant from Recovery Works, but Recovery Works requires organizations to have a doctor overseeing the programs who has a Health Service Provider in Psychology (HSPP) certification.
Gilead House did not, and as of last July, a moratorium was put on the nonprofit, and Gilead House since only has been able to bill Recovery Works for housing, which suddenly left the rest of the expenses involved in running the nonprofit to be covered.
Since then, Reba Harris, executive director of Gilead House, said she has gotten a local doctor on board to essentially serve as the nonprofit’s clinical director, and as of last week, all employees had the certifications required by Recovery Works so that Gilead House could bill them for the remaining expenses.
However, it will take another 60 to 90 days for the billing process to begin, she said.
“We’re still struggling because it can take 60 to 90 days for them to actually start reimbursing you. Operation costs, you know, are high. If people could help, donate to that for the next 90 days, it would be so much help,” Harris said. “So we still need generous donations because when the donations came in before, we put them in the sprinkler system. That’s in a separate bank account altogether.”
With the sprinkler system issue solved, at least, Harris said she’s happy about that.
“I figured with the opiate addictions, you know, deaths, that somebody would donate. I didn’t know it was going to be Community Foundation. I just trusted God that somebody was going to do it, that they weren’t going to let us close over a sprinkler system,” Harris said. “I just had faith in that, that somebody, the people in the community, was going to come forward and help us continue to do what we’re doing.”
For more information on Gilead House or to donate, visit gileadhousekokomo.org.