Through the Community Foundation of Howard County, 181 scholarships and renewals from 63 scholarship funds have been awarded to Howard County students with an approximate value of $554,253, including the two Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships.

“These scholarships are another example of the many donors in our caring community and the value they place on education,” said Glenn Grundmann, scholarship chair for the Community Foundation of Howard County. “In these extraordinary days, this tradition of giving is especially meaningful, given the challenges and the sacrifices so many of the graduating seniors will make this year. Although they may not have a graduation ceremony, they can know the community continues to support and reward their hard work.”

The students and scholarships they were awarded are listed as follows:

Adams Rotary

Memorial Scholarship

Renewals:

• Shawn Gabriel, Indiana University School of Medicine

• Kenzie Glassburn, Indiana University School of Medicine

• Clara Hochgesang, Ball State University

• Adrienne Johnson, Indiana Wesleyan University

• Emma Marley, Anderson University

• Lauren Miller, Purdue University

• Ryan Smith, Indiana University School of Medicine

• Ruby Terrell, University of Indianapolis

• Abigail Van Horn, Indiana Wesleyan University

Carl Anderson

Scholarship

• Faith Bradley, Western High School

Kathie Beatty Memorial Scholarship

• Emma Shoemaker, Western High School

• Renewals: Molly Sipes, Alex Taylor

Alex & Kitty Bell Scholarship

• Renewal: Laura Weaver, Cedarville University

Jenny Michelle Butler Scholarship

• Hannah Lushin, Western High School

• Olivia Lushin, Western High School

Coan Family

Scholarship

• Nathanael Bilodeau, Northwestern High School

Russena L. Comer Scholarship

• Baylie Stanley, Eastern High School

M. Joyce Cook

Memorial Scholarship

• Alivia Henn, Western High School

• Renewals: Allison McMinn, Christopher Nierman, Victoria Wunderlich

Betsy Demaree

Scholarship

• Renewal: Sophia Yager-Motl, Denison University

Jesse W. Dunn Total Effort Award

• Kiah Parrott, Kokomo High School

Max M. Earl

Memorial Scholarship

• Renewal: Ryan Smith, Indiana University School of Medicine

Richard L. and Marion J. Eller Scholarship

• Rachel Mast, Northwestern High School

• Renewals: Justin Ballinger, Joseph Mast, Allison Miller

Rick Fingleton

Scholarship

• Laurel Granfield, Western High School

• Renewals: Jonathan Carter, Jack Johnson, Kaitlyn Vance

Fisher Medical

Scholarship

• Renewal: Kenzie Glassburn, Indiana University School of Medicine

Betty E. Fowler

Scholarship

• Isabella Davis, Western High School

• Renewal: Mitchell Grecu, Indiana Wesleyan University

John P. Fredrick Destination Education Scholarship

• Elijah Collins, Northwestern High School

Tony Gabriel Student Athlete Scholarship

• Lynzey Butzin, Taylor High School

• Alison Pemberton, Taylor High School

• Renewals: Clayton Brubaker, Ruby Terrell

Hamilton-Middleton Scholarship

• Max Harbaugh, Western High School

• Renewals: Andrew Granfield, Brooke Jansen, Andrea Peterson

Bradley E. Hemmeger Scholarship

• Isaac Bourff, Western High School

• Jordenn Call, Kokomo High School

June Brown Hill PEO Nursing Scholarship

• Patrick Bath, Northwestern High School

Don & Loretta

Holihan Education Scholarship

• Renewal: Conner Loveless, Trine University

Holtson Family Teachers Scholarship

• Renewal: Victoria Dennis, Indiana Wesleyan University

Gerald Hood

Memorial Scholarship

• Renewal: Nicholas Jozwiak, Bethel University

William S. & Susannah B. Hough Memorial Scholarship

• Kaiya Allen, Eastern High School

• Gabriel Franks, Eastern High School

• Andrew Hartman, Eastern High School

• Renanda Hoosier, Ivy Tech Community College

• Alexis Pier, Northwestern High School

• Joshua Rush, Eastern High School

• Renewals: Miranda Addison, Kaitlyn Alexander, Craig Closson, Drew Coram, Alexandra Grecu, Brooke Haalck, Hannah Harrell, Shelby Hopkins, Nicolas Huff, Madison Middleton, Olivia Mohring, Shelby Myers, Alyssa Pier, Rebecca Valdez

Howard-Tipton AFL-CIO Scholarship

• Kyra Davis, Northwestern High School

• Grace Knolinski, Western High School

Melissa Anson Jarrell, DDS Scholarship

• Renewal: Heather Wright, Butler University

Patricia F. Johnson Scholarship

• Renewal: Demitra Novinger, Ball State University

Danny M. Keating Sr. Memorial Scholarship

• Destiny Booth, Taylor High School

• Alexander Kropczynski, Taylor High School

Knolinski Family Scholarship

• Allyson Foster, Northwestern High School

Kokomo Country Club Scholarship

• Kristin Piel, Northwestern High School

• Alexis Pier, Northwestern High School

Kokomo High School “Spirit of 1961”

• Brayden York

Kokomo High School Class of 1964

• Mitchell Wyrick

Kokomo High School Class of 1969

• Megan Morris

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Kokomo Rotary/Howard Dyar “Total Person” Award Scholarship

• David Anderson-Penn, Kokomo High School

• Matthew Arcari, Eastern High School

• Sariya Bonesteel, Eastern High School

• Isaac Bourff, Western High School

Kokomo Rotary/Hod Peabody “Total Person” Award Scholarship

• Lauren Longshore, Northwestern High School

• Collin Rassel, Western High School

• Sarah Smith, Northwestern High School

Carolyn Jean Kratzer Scholarship

• Rachel Morrow, Northwestern High School

• Renewals: Victoria Gilstrap, Grace Guerre, Hannah Morrow

Rob Kreuzberger

Memorial Scholarship

• Delaney White, Northwestern High School

Kay Kuhns

Scholarship

• Renewal: Alissa Russell, Indiana University Kokomo

Lechner Memorial Scholarship

• Faith Bradley, Western High School

Military Foundation Major General David L. Harris Memorial

Scholarship

• M. Sean Davis, Taylor High School

Kathy A. Name

Memorial Scholarship

• Renewal: Olivia Grecu, Indiana University Kokomo

John Henry Owens Scholarship

• Jacob Moore, Western High School

• Renewals: Hannah Golding, Hannah Kot, Katrina Witt

Linda F. Pagel Memorial Scholarship

• Brooke Fortune, Western High School

• Alivia Henn, Western High School

• Emma Shoemaker, Western High School

Gene and Wilma Parks Scholarship – Kokomo High School

• Zoem Aviles

• Jordenn Call

• Katherine Gilbody

• Megan Morris

• Vicky Qiu

• Claire Smith

Gene and Wilma Parks Scholarship – Western High School

• Emily Akers

• Spencer Chambers

• Alivia Henn

• Abigail Moreno

• Emma Shoemaker

• Kiersten Tyler

H.W. ‘Hod’ Peabody BSA Scholarship

• Andrew Jarrell, Western High School

• Harrison Reed, Kokomo High School

John Pitzer Scholarship – Kokomo High School

• Mason Morgan

• Renewals: Alexis Clark, Ashley Cone, Drew Coram, Cadence Coy, Hannah Harrell, Hannah Hopkins, Nicolas Huff, Karyna Lohinova, Brittany Lucas, Reece Manton, Shelby Myers, Alissa Russell

Kathy Ann Pylat Scholarship

• Kiersten Tyler, Western High School

R.A.C.I. Scholarship

• Renewal: Brooke Morris, Ball State University

Abby Kathryn Rethlake Memorial

Scholarship

• Alexa Adams, Summit Salon Academy

• Freedom Mills, Kokomo Area Career Center

• Ciara Ray, Kokomo Area Career Center

• Trenton York, Summit Salon Academy

Judy and Dennis Schulte Scholarship

• Renewal: Zach Rodgers, Indiana Wesleyan University

Shuckstrong

Scholarship

• Patrick Bath, Northwestern High School

Mike Stegall

CEO Scholarship

• Halle Rezo, Western High School

Helen and Morris Stout Scholarship

• Allyson Foster, Northwestern High School

• Callie Sargent, Eastern High School

• Clay Wilson, Northwestern High School

• Renewals: Jordan Bradley, Sean Childers, Brayden Clark, Andrew Davis, Liesl Elkin, Mitchell Grecu, Adrienne Johnson, Abigail Kolk, Allison Keene, Aaron Schaaf, Peyton Tracy, Kiley Trine

Amy Striebel Kalas Scholarship

• Renewal: Zach Rodgers, Indiana Wesleyan University

Thacker Memorial Scholarship

• Renewal: Audia Anders, Indiana University

Sadie A. Townsend Memorial Scholarship

• Katherine Gilbody, Kokomo High School

Tri Kappa Associate Chapter Scholarship

• Destiny Booth, Taylor High School

Western High School Class of 1962

• Kace Howard

Western High School Class of 1963

• Abigail Moreno

Western Women’s Scholarship

• Laurel Granfield

Frederick E. Wideman, M.D. Taylor Student Athlete Scholarship

• Rebecca Foesch, Taylor High School

Wiese Scholarship

• Elijah Collins, Northwestern High School

• Renewals: Braydon Harris, Jakob White, Megan Osman

Franklin Zehring Scholarship

• Raegen Robb, Northwestern High School

• Renewals: Carter Ciscell, Benjamin Cole, Riley Garner

Community Foundation of Howard County Scholars

• Nico Roman Dinglasa, Guerin Catholic High School

• Allyson Foster, Northwestern High School

• Megan Johnson, Eastern High School

• Clay Wilson, Northwestern High School

• Brayden York, Kokomo High School

Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship

• Rachel Hughes, Northwestern High School

• Katie Runyon, Western High School