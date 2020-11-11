You have probably heard about the renovation project that has been occurring at the Bona Vista Crossing location over the past few months.

The interior space of this building previously housed the manufacturing division at Bona Vista Programs. The space was huge, open, and empty, but CEO/ President of Bona Vista Brianne Boles could see the potential for programming options in the available space.

Plans for the Crossing Renovation Project were developed last winter to transform this space for the Adult Day Services program, providing not just more physical room for these services but also an expansion of programming offered. The project has been a great undertaking to transform a 27,000-square-foot blank canvas into a usable, versatile space for many types of activity for the people we serve. It has been a project that would have only remained a vision without the support of many community partners including the Community Foundation of Howard County, which awarded Bona Vista a grant for $100,000.

“We are so grateful to the Community Foundation of Howard County for their generosity in helping to support the Crossing Project. These funds will go toward programming that will provide so many additional opportunities for success for individuals with disabilities in our community. The foundation grant is helping to support our mission of helping this vulnerable population to reach their maximum potential through new possibilities with this renovated space,” said Boles.

The programs that will take place in the newly-renovated spaces and provided by Bona Vista are the following: Action. Inspired. Motivated. (AIM) Program, Sky is the Limit Program, Opportunity Knocks! (OK!) Program, Habilitation Services, and the at-risk youth centered program, Pre-Employment Transition Services (Pre-ETS).

Bona Vista's adult services which are housed in the Crossing include the areas of Community Living Administrative Services, prevocational services, on-the-job training, and community employment placement. Bona Vista also provides day programs and habilitation services to adults who are medically fragile and high behavioral individuals. The program includes behavior management services and wellness coordination.

The Pre-ETS program is for at-risk youth which focuses on pre-employment transitioning.

This program within the Crossing remodel will build independent and employment ready youth through job exploration counseling, work-based learning experiences, instruction in self-advocacy, post-secondary education counseling, and workplace readiness. Each of these programs and services promote learning through creative exploration, curriculums, community involvement, and real-life experiences.

“The renovation of the Crossing facility and the programs it will house will improve the quality of life and build independence for those who utilize the services,” said Greg Aaron, president of the Community Foundation of Howard County. “Thanks to the generosity of our donors, the Community Foundation is able to support the essential services Bona Vista is offering to a vulnerable population. With the program expansion, access to services will be improved and the community and region will benefit.”

The renovation of the Crossing location and the expansion of the services Bona Vista provides would not have been possible without the support of the generous grant from the Community Foundation of Howard County. Our programming, along with the people that we serve, will flourish in this new facility.

For more information about any of the services mentioned please call 765-457-8273 or visit bonavista.org.