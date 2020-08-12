The Community Foundation of Howard County, Inc., is accepting applications online for the 2021 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program.

The scholarship is open to Howard County residents who graduate from an accredited Indiana high school by 2021, and receive their diploma no later than June 30, 2021. Details related to conditions of the award, eligibility, selection criteria and link to the online application are available on the Community Foundation’s website at cfhoward.org. The deadline to apply is Sept. 4, 2020.

The program provides scholarships for otherwise unreimbursed full-tuition, required-fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools. The Community Foundation will nominate two students to receive the scholarship.

“The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship allows students to be able to focus on academics and not finances,” said Glenn Grundmann, scholarship chair for the Community Foundation of Howard County. “It also encourages them to remain in Indiana and participate in the communities where they reside.”

Since 1998, 47 Howard County residents have received the scholarship, which equals an approximate value of $4.2 million over that time.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The 2021 Community Foundation of Howard County Lilly Endowment Community Scholars will be named in mid-December 2020.

The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program is a statewide program administered by local community foundations throughout Indiana. The Community Foundation of Howard County administers the program locally in conjunction with its Scholarship Committee, local high schools, and Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) provides statewide oversight of the program.

The Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based, private philanthropic foundation, created in 1937 by members of the Lilly Family. In keeping with the wishes of the founding members, the Lilly Endowment exists to support the causes of education, religion, and community development. Since the program was first introduced in 1998, Lilly Endowment has remained steadfast in its belief that education at all levels is indispensable to the personal, civic and economic well-being of Indiana residents and communities.

The scholarships are the result of a statewide Lilly Endowment initiative to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.