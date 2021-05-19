One of the most important aspects of operating a nonprofit organization successfully is the support offered by the local community. I would bet my hat that all nonprofits you ask would agree. I know it is true at Bona Vista; we could never provide quality services to children and adults with disabilities without key partners in the community that donate, volunteer, fund raise, attend events, share our social media posts, and generally just advocate for our mission.

Community First Bank is a longtime supporter of Bona Vista, and we are so thankful for their investment in our agency. This past weekend, they showed up again to support us in a new way as they have launched an initiative to recognize local nonprofits at Kokomo BobKats home games this season in Memorial Gym.

Lainey Schroer, AVP & marketing/communication manager for Community First Bank, is excited about this new opportunity to support local agencies.

“(We are) sponsoring a seating section we’re calling the Playmaker Seating section, which provides an opportunity for nonprofits (employees, volunteers, etc.) to attend a Kokomo BobKats game together for free,” said Schroer. “It’s a small way we can say ‘thank you’ to them for all they do for our community.”

Do you know how excited our clients were after a year without outings and events? The sports buffs who attended have been talking about this game for weeks, since we were first offered the tickets. On the same token the work our staff does is tiring, though rewarding and valuable, so it was amazing to utilize the Playmaker Seating to treat some of our employees as well. The best part? Spending a fun night together, clients, and staff, for free.

The hype of the event did not disappoint either. The Kokomo BobKats hit the paint against the Owensboro Thoroughbreds in a thrilling nail biting game. Our home team pulled ahead for a 107-104 victory, advancing the Kokomo BobKats to a 10-2 season record. What an exciting game for our group to be able to attend!

Thank you, Community First Bank. Thank you for investing in our local nonprofits and providing Playmaker Seating as a way to support agencies such as Bona Vista. Everyone had so much fun! I hope you will check out pictures from the game on our Facebook page @bonavistaprogramsinc.

As life returns to normalcy, we hope to get out and about to many more community events. For example, Bona Vista clients are looking forward to attending a Kokomo Jackrabbits game this summer, sponsored by Public Risk Underwriters.

By investing time or resources into Bona Vista, this community is investing in the lives of the people that we serve. A donation, a Facebook share, or an hour of time volunteering are all ways that you, too, can partner with us to help provide services for children and adults with disabilities in our hometown. Learn more at bonavista.org or by contacting Tiffany Damitz at tdamitz@bonavista.org or 765-457-8273.