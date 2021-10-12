Community First shares #BanksNeverAskThat anti-phishing campaign

Community First Bank of Indiana has joined the industry-wide #BanksNeverAskThat campaign, in partnership with the American Bankers Association, to protect consumers during National Cybersecurity

Awareness Month. The campaign seeks to educate consumers about the persistent threat of phishing scams.

The FTC estimates that consumers lost $3.3 billion to phishing schemes and other fraud in 2020, nearly double the losses in 2019.

To combat phishing, the #BanksNeverAskThat campaign uses attention-grabbing humor and other engaging content to empower consumers to identify fake bank communications asking for sensitive information like their passwords and Social Security numbers.

“Throughout the month of October, Community First Bank will be sharing engaging and quick tips on our social media platforms and website. We’re excited about this campaign because it is designed to be bright and bold with a bit of comedy, and we’re hoping this can bring new attention to cybersecurity education and fraud awareness,” said Lainey Schroer, marketing/communications manager for

Community First Bank. “Find us as Community First Bank of Indiana on Facebook, @CFBindiana on

Instagram, and online at www.CFBindiana.com.”

Community First Bank was chartered in 2003 in Kokomo, where it currently has three branches, two branches in Westfield, and a branch and loan production office in Noblesville. CFB is also opening its newest branch at 93rd and Meridian in Indianapolis in the coming months.

For more information about phishing scams and how to stop fraudsters in their tracks, visit

www.BanksNeverAskThat.com.