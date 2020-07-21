Community First Bank to host free shred day

Community First Bank of Indiana (CFB) is hosting a free shred day open to the community on Thursday, July 30, at the Hoffer Street branch, 1308 E. Hoffer St.
All are welcome to drive through the branch parking lot between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to drop off boxes of documents to be securely shredded with PROSHRED® Security. Volunteers for the event will be wearing face masks.
There is a limit of five boxes to be shredded per vehicle. Donations will be welcome to support Bridges Outreach, which exists to bridge churches, schools, and communities through programming that feeds, tutors and mentors at-risk youth. Find the event details at CFBindiana.com/shred.