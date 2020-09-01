Community First Bank ranked No. 14 as a Best Places to Work in Indiana

For the sixth consecutive year, the Indiana Chamber has ranked Community First Bank of Indiana as a Best Places to Work in Indiana company.

Unveiled at the virtual awards ceremony on Aug. 24, the bank ranked 14th in the Medium Company category.

“This year we saw meaningful improvements across the board in employee engagement and satisfaction scores, which is very important to us. At Community First Bank we truly believe the most important thing in making a great place to work is working with great people," said Robb Blume, president and CEO.

The Medium Companies Category includes organizations that have 75 to 249 employees. The Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Indiana, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings. The group oversees similar programs in 25 other states.

“CFB believes in their people and truly understands that happy employees create happy customers. We have almost doubled in size, so to be named among the Best Places to Work for the sixth year in a row is outstanding," said Carlonda Davis, human resources manager. "We invest time to address our employees’ needs so they can bring the best version of themselves to work and we work hard at being the culture that families want to be a part of.”

For more information on the final rankings for 2020 visit www.indianachamber.com.