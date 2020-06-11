Community First Bank promotes Shane Martin

Shane Martin of Community First Bank of Indiana was promoted to commercial loan portfolio manager. Martin is an Indiana University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics. He has been a commercial credit analyst for over seven years and has experience in both the commercial and agricultural industries.
He is a co-founder of a local nonprofit called Foster the Need, which focuses on providing duffel bags and essential supplies for children in foster care. In addition, Martin currently serves on the Kokomo YMCA’s finance committee.
He is a Kokomo-native, born and raised, and has a wife and three children, ages 2, 3, and 4.