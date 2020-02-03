Community First Bank of Indiana Promotes Aaron Yoars and Janelle Campbell to Assistant Vice President

Robb Blume, President and CEO of Community First Bank of Indiana, is pleased to announce the promotions of Aaron Yoars and Janelle Campbell.
Aaron Yoars, Network Administrator in IT based in Kokomo, has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. Aaron grew up in Converse, IN and received his bachelor’s degree from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2011. Aaron has been involved in his community and surrounding areas and retired from coaching youth baseball in 2018, and he now enjoys watching his sons from the bleachers. Aaron has been employed at CFB since late 2019 and is dedicated to making sure that all employees can complete their duties by keeping all network systems running smoothly. When Aaron is not at work he enjoys fishing, cooking and spending time with his family and friends. Aaron and his wife Tammy have three sons Tyler, Wesley and Mason.
Janelle Campbell, Mortgage Loan Officer based in Westfield, has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. Janelle grew up in Kokomo, IN and has been a client of Community First Bank of Indiana since they opened up in 2003. She has lived in Westfield for over 17 years and helped launch our Pebble Village location in 2015. She is the current Westfield Youth Assistance Program President and serves as the Events Chairman helping to plan the Westfield Mayor’s Yellow Tie Ball, Youth Recognition Breakfast and Fall Festival. Janelle also is Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Westfield Chamber of Commerce where she is the Golf Outing Chairman and assists with the Lantern Awards. Janelle has developed a reputation of superb client service with a focus on communication with her clients and REALTORS throughout the mortgage process. She enjoys helping families meet their financial goals through home ownership and values the relationships she develops along the way. Janelle is a 2017 graduate of Hamilton County Leadership Academy, sits on the Westfield Wellbeing Coalition Core Team, Westfield Schools Superintendent’s Council and is Vice-President/Founding Member of Women of Westfield. When she is not assisting clients or volunteering she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Janelle and her husband, Nick, have five children and a dog named Cash.
Community First Bank was chartered in 2003 in Kokomo, Indiana where they currently have three branches in Kokomo, two branches in Westfield, and one branch in Noblesville. Additional information can be found at www.CFBIndiana.com. MEMBER FDIC, Equal Housing Lender