Community First Bank of Indiana Celebrates Ribbon Cutting of New Noblesville Branch

Community First Bank of Indiana hosted a ribbon cutting celebration with Mayor Jensen on July 15 for the newest branch location at 17661 Village Center Drive, Noblesville, IN which officially opened its doors earlier this year in February. Community First Bank welcomed the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce, local government officials, and staff to take part in the outdoor ribbon cutting event.

Also in attendance was the Noblesville Girls Softball Association (NGSA). NGSA is a non-profit organization based in the community of Noblesville, IN with a mission to provide programs for girls to have fun and develop friendships while learning teamwork, sportsmanship, leadership, and athletic skills. Community First Bank was thrilled to present NGSA with a donation of $2,500 to support the league.

Joshua Faudree, Noblesville Branch Manager, said, “It has certainly been a year that no one could have predicted, but we have been encouraged by the relationships we have built in the community already – even in the midst of the pandemic and all of the precautions our bank has taken to keep our staff and customers safe. We are thankful that Mayor Jensen came out to show his support for this new branch and that the NGSA was able to bring their board of directors and players to share in the celebration with us. We look forward to developing our relationship with their organization, as well as carrying out CFB’s history and mission of being actively involved in making our community a better place to live and do business.”

President and CEO Robb Blume said, “We are tremendously excited to open our first full-service banking facility in Noblesville and our third Hamilton County office. Our talented staff stands ready to assist you with your banking needs, whether personal or business. We look forward to deepening our ties to Hamilton County by serving your banking, mortgage and investment needs.”

Community First’s lobby is open for walk-in traffic and staff will be taking precautions to keep the area clean and sanitized. In addition, there are floor markers to help ensure social distancing is respected and plexiglass barriers to facilitate safe interactions. For those who prefer to bank remotely, information about Community First’s Online & Mobile banking features can be found at

www.cfbindiana.com/digital-banking/.

Community First Bank was chartered in 2003 in Kokomo, Indiana where they currently have three branches in Kokomo, two branches in Westfield, and one branch in Noblesville. Additional information can be found at www.CFBIndiana.com. MEMBER FDIC, Equal Housing Lender