Community First Bank hosts Veterans Day 'thank you' lunch

Community First Bank (CFB) is offering a drive-thru, take-home lunch to all veterans in and around Howard County on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Veterans are invited to pick up a tenderloin lunch from the comfort and safety of their car at the Hoffer Street Branch, located at 1308 E. Hoffer St., Kokomo, Ind., 46902.
The Original Swayzee Hand Breaded Tenderloin has generously partnered with CFB to donate the tenderloins for this event.
“This is our way of giving back a small portion to those who have given so much. Thank you to all veterans who have sacrificed so much for our freedoms,” said Andie Brown of Swayzee Tenderloins. CFB volunteers will be wearing masks, regularly sanitizing, and respecting guidelines from local officials to protect the health and safety of all in attendance.
Community First Bank was chartered in 2003 in Kokomo, Indiana where they currently have three branches in Kokomo, two branches in Westfield, and a branch and loan production office in Noblesville.
Additional information can be found at www.CFBIndiana.com. MEMBER FDIC, Equal Housing Lender