Community First Bank announces promotions

Four Community First Bank of Indiana employees have been promoted.

Katie Crumley, Hoffer Street branch manager, has been promoted to assistant vice president. Crumley has been employed with CFB for more than six years. She has spent her time on the retail side of banking, working closely with her team, peers, and customers. Crumley has the benefit of volunteering with her team to serve our community, and she also sits on the Project Access Board of Directors.

Whitney Wright, Hoffer Street assistant branch manager, has been promoted to bank officer. Wright has been employed with CFB for over two years and was awarded "Best Bank Teller in Kokomo" in 2019. She is a graduate of Northwestern High School and was born and raised in Howard County. Wright enjoys working closely with her team and building personal and business relationships with her customers. She is an avid reader, enjoys spending time with her husband and two children, and volunteers for organizations like Kokomo Urban Outreach.

Natalie Morrow, Pebble Village assistant branch manager, has been promoted to bank officer. Morrow was born and raised in Kokomo and began her banking career there in 2005. She first started with CFB in 2007 as a part-time float teller for CFB’s Howard County branches. After stepping away from banking in 2011 to raise a family, Morrow came back to work for CFB in May 2018, joining the Hamilton County team. She currently sits on the board for the Noblesville Girls Softball Association as a Division Commissioner, Umpire in Charge, and Public Relations Rep (as well as a coach for two of her daughters).

James Davis has been promoted to assistant vice president, compliance officer. Davis started in banking as a part-time teller while in college at IU. He then pursued a career in emergency medicine, culminating to a 13-year ongoing career as an airborne combat medic in the U.S. Army (and still serves with the Indiana National Guard). Davis’ career experience also includes Department of Homeland Security (Homeland Security Investigations Analyst), collaborator with FinCEN, and the Indiana Counterdrug Task Force. Davis is from the Tipton County area where he currently resides with his 15-year-old daughter and 3-year-old Chocolate Great Dane.