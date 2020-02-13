Community First Bank announces opening of Noblesville Branch

Community First Bank of Indiana is announcing the official opening on Feb. 17 of its new branch location at 17661 Village Center Drive, Noblesville.
“We are tremendously excited to be opening our first full-service banking facility in Noblesville and our third Hamilton County office inside of 12 months," President & CEO Robb Blume said. "Our talented staff stands ready to assist you with your banking needs, whether personal or business. We look forward to deepening our ties to Hamilton County by serving your banking, mortgage and investment needs.”
With this new branch, Community First Bank can now offer a 24/7 ATM, night drop, coin machine, and more staff to serve their customers in Noblesville.
Joshua Faudree, branch manager, was born and raised in Hamilton County, went to college at Manchester University, and has worked in the banking industry since 2012. Faudree is involved with “Keep Noblesville Beautiful” and the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce.
“I look forward to continuing the great service our community has come to rely on with the opening of our new Noblesville location," said Faudree.
Scott Hammersley, commercial loan group manager, is a graduate of Ball State University and has over 27 years of banking experience both in retail and commercial banking.
“I have a tremendous passion for what we do. I want to have meaningful, in-depth conversations about your business/industry, your competitors, your long-term goals, your decision-making strategy, and whatever else might be top of mind. When this is accomplished, I can then assemble your bank team and match financial solutions to your needs,” he said.
The public grand opening celebration with the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce and ribbon-cutting ceremony with the mayor will be held on March 25 at 4:30 p.m. Community First Bank was chartered in 2003 in Kokomo, Indiana where they currently have three branches in Kokomo, two branches in Westfield, and one branch in Noblesville. Additional information can be found at www.CFBIndiana.com. MEMBER FDIC, OEqual Housing Lender