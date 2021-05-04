Commencement planned May 11, will honor 2020, 2021 classes

Indiana University Kokomo will celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021 at its commencement ceremony on Tuesday, May 11.

IU President Michael A. McRobbie will preside over the ceremony for the 695 Class of 2021 graduates, who represent 39 Indiana counties, 10 states, and 17 countries. Thirty-four percent of the class is first-generation college students, and 28 are graduating with 4.0 grade point averages.

Seventy-three students are earning master’s degrees, 622 are earning bachelor’s degrees, and 11 will receive associate degrees. Some students earned more than one degree.

The School of Nursing has the largest number of graduates, with 144 earning the Bachelor of Science in Nursing. The second most frequent degree being earned is the Bachelor of Science in Business, with 86.

In addition to honoring the 2021 graduates, the Class of 2020 was invited to participate in Commencement ceremonies after their in-person ceremony was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The class includes 651 students representing 41 Indiana counties, 12 states, and 16 countries.

Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke will present the graduating classes at 10 a.m.

“I want to congratulate all the graduates for their persistence in such a challenging time,” she said. “They will do well in their future careers, as they have learned how to be flexible and determined.”

Benjamin Liechty, director of alumni relations and campus ceremonies, congratulated the graduates on earning their degrees.

“Commencement is the best time of the year,” Liechty said. “Seeing all the grads in their regalia and decorated caps just makes the ceremony so special. It’s always wonderful to celebrate the vast achievements of our graduates, and welcome them into the IU Alumni Association.”

Former Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters during the ceremony. Goodnight was mayor from 2008 to 2019. His leadership helped establish economic development programs, revitalize the downtown district, and accrue more than $650 million in new investments in the city from local businesses.

Mehreen Tahir, from Pakistan, will represent the graduates as class speaker. She is earning a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. Tyler Fuller, Camden, will lead singing of the National Anthem and the Alma Mater.

The ceremonies are limited to graduates only, but guests are invited to celebrate virtually by watching a livestream at the IU Commencement website.