Our older granddaughter has just begun her freshman year of college. Life today certainly isn’t like it was nearly 70 years ago when I enrolled in college. In fact, it was a “walk in the park” for me, and it's one problem after another for our granddaughter.
There were no expensive plane flights to prospective colleges for interviews. Essays did not have to be submitted for the college to determine if this is going to be an acceptable freshman. Parents were not interviewed on the campus before their children were accepted. Seventy years ago, students chose the college they wanted. Now colleges seem to be choosing the students they are willing to accept.
Room, board, tuition, books, and any other expenses related to college attendance were less than $1,000 yearly -- even in private colleges. That also included additions to a growing wardrobe. I had clothes for every Indiana season and 25 pairs of shoes when I searched for my first job. Today I’m satisfied with a small wardrobe that requires no ironing and one pair of shoes. Those were also the days when students made passing grades and graduated in four years.
Now our granddaughter is facing problems that never existed for me. She doesn’t live in a dorm on campus or have a roommate. I had both. Thanks to COVID-19, she has a suite in a hotel just off campus. She and a girl from northern Indiana wanted to have roommates. Somehow the university introduced them on their phones, and they were excited about getting to meet each other and planning to room together. That isn't going to happen!
For something to eat, she visits a nearby grocery store to buy food and sometimes eats out with the new friends she is making. In my college dorm, the dining room was in the basement, and three meals were provided daily to the girls on campus. I never cooked a meal in four years. We can only hope she is eating a balanced diet.
The pre-law classes are presented on her smart phone. That means she doesn’t meet students there. In music class, there is one professor and one student. Somehow she doesn’t have the opportunity to make new friends like I did. That makes me wonder if anything has improved in education since I was in college. Seventy years ago girls supposedly went to college for three reasons. One was to be a nurse. Another was to become a teacher. The third was to find a husband. I was fortunate to be able to meet two of those requirements. It doesn’t appear that is going to happen for the girls in 2020.
Our granddaughter is concerned that she may not be in school the amount of time that has been planned because of the virus. Hopefully, her college days will not be cut short. Yet, there is no way they will be as good as we had them years ago.