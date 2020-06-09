College bound: Two Western seniors to attend prestigious universities in fall

Two Western High School seniors are heading to the big leagues this fall after being accepted to prestigious colleges.

Senior Elie Cuevas will be attending Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, Mass., to study biological engineering, and senior Emma Key will head to Dartmouth in Hanover, N.H., to major in economics.

Elie Cuevas

Elie Cuevas could have attended nearly any college. With a 4.754 GPA, multiple extracurriculars, and being a National Merit Scholar, Cuevas was accepted to Yale, Princeton, Cornell, and MIT – but MIT already had his heart.

The summer after his junior year, he attended camp at the technology school, and he said it offered what he wanted while feeling like home.

“I really started to like genetics and the engineering side of biology, and I know that MIT is the top school for technology. So it’s always kind of been the end goal, to get to a school that has the resources like that, but also I think it was the fact that I was on campus and got to meet people and really see the dynamic of what it was like there,” Cuevas said. “I really took really well to it, and I thought I would find my community there.”

While at MIT, Cuevas will major in biological engineering, and he hopes to land internships while in college in the Cambridge and Boston areas, which have strong research opportunities, he said. Right out of college he hopes to get a job as a researcher and begin researching genetic treatments that can potentially improve people’s quality of life.

Cuevas said he became interested in the field during a lab in an AP biology class at Western. The students were tasked with inserting a gene into bacteria, and Cuevas said he was fascinated.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“I went home and looked up what’s actually happening in terms of gene therapies, and I found all these studies about how the end goal with things like gene therapies is you can end all types of genetic diseases,” he said. “For example, if you’re born with maybe a higher risk of cancer, you can go through these new advanced gene therapies and get rid of that increased risk. I was like, ‘Wow, this is something that’s super beneficial to people.’ It’s super helpful, and it will help a lot of people if we can advance the technology enough. I said, ‘This is what I want to do.’ I really like doing it, and I think the benefit of it would be really great.”

While in college, Cuevas also hopes to join MIT’s symphony orchestra. He’s been in Western’s concert band since sixth grade and looks forward to continuing to play.

Emma Key

Since seventh grade, Emma Key knew she wanted to attend one of the nation’s best business schools. She had her eye on Harvard University, but her freshman year, she discovered another college may be a better fit for her: Dartmouth University.

Dartmouth University also was known for its business program, but more than that, it had a strong softball program as well. Key wanted to continue her softball career collegiately too, and she signed with the college to play for its softball team last December, making her the first Panther in school history to play a college sport at an Ivy League school.

Key said it’s “surreal” to be heading to Dartmouth in the fall.

“It’s so surreal. This has been my dream for a long time. I really strived to go to a prestigious college, and I’m very honored to be able to represent Dartmouth in their softball program when I go as well,” Key said.

While at Western, she broke the school record for home runs in a season (11) during her junior year, even after missing the first six games of the 2019 season due to a torn ACL injury from her fall volleyball season. Key ended the softball season with a .485 batting average, .539 on-base percentage, and 33 RBI. She only struck out seven times in 76 plate appearances.

At Dartmouth, Key will major in economics with a focus on sports finance. The Ivy League school also offers graduate classes at the Tuck School of Business that Key will be able to take as an undergraduate. She hopes to eventually work for a professional sports team for the NCAA.