CNN commentator Bakari Sellers to keynote Ivy Tech’s ‘Doing the Dream’

At just 36 years old, CNN commentator Bakari Sellers already has an extensive resume that spans working as an author, politician, and civil rights activist, and the community will get to hear directly from him as he keynotes Ivy Tech Community College’s virtual “Doing the Dream” conference this week.

The conference aims to celebrate and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Amber Williams, diversity lead for the Kokomo area service area, said Sellers is a perfect fit to keynote the 17th annual event.

“When you look at Bakari’s history in working in the government, working in civil rights — his father worked closely with Martin Luther King during the Civil Rights Movement — so he brings that history from there. And he brings his own history,” said Williams.

Sellers earned a name for himself as a representative for a new generation of leadership after making history in 2006 when he became the youngest member of the South Carolina state legislature and youngest African American elected official in the nation at age 22. He defeated a 26-year incumbent state representative to secure the position.

There also aren’t many degrees of separation between Sellers and the Civil Rights Movement of the ‘50s and ‘60s. Sellers’ father, Dr. Cleveland Sellers, was a civil rights activist who helped lead the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. He was arrested during the Orangeburg Massacre of 1968 and was the only person convicted and jailed for the events in which three students were killed by state troopers.

Twenty-five years later, he received a full pardon.

Sellers has followed in his fathers’ footsteps “with a tireless commitment to championing progressive policies to address national issues,” according to a release from Ivy Tech Community College. He illuminated some of those issues in his memoir “My Vanishing Country,” which was released last year and became a New York Times bestseller.

While sharing his own experiences growing up in the rural south, the book spotlights “the forgotten lives of African-American working-class people in the rural U.S. south.”

During “Doing the Dream,” students will have a chance to hear from Sellers in a morning session at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, and an evening session open to the community will follow at 6:30 p.m. For the student group, Williams said she hopes Sellers serves as an inspiration to young people.

“To be so accomplished at such a young age as a black man coming from rural south, he represents what we really want our students to aspire to, especially our students of color. You can set someone in front of them that has gone down a path that is maybe not conventional for some people like them. You can give them the dream and hope and an example of someone that could inspire them to finish their education, to really blaze their own pathway to do things to help their community,” she said.

And for the community overall, Williams believes Sellers not only will provide a unique perspective but also motivate the audience to take action to improve their own communities.

“He’s really good about, ‘Hey, what can we do as a community? Let’s look at the big picture and what we can do to help people groups that are often forgotten.’ I think that’s a really powerful message. He gives great points about communities coming together,” Williams said.

Among his other accomplishments, Sellers works as an attorney and political commentator for CNN. He was named to TIME Magazine’s 40 under 40 in 2010 and as the 2014 and 2015 “The Root 100” list of the nation’s most influential African-Americans.

The morning session, which runs from 10:30 to 11:45, is free to students. For information on how to participate in that session, contact Dani McQuaide at dmcquaide@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5493. The recommended audience is high school juniors and seniors and college-aged students.

The cost to attend the evening session, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., is $10, and proceeds go toward diversity scholarships. The audience will be able to comment and ask questions via Zoom chat. To register for the session, visit ivytech.edu/kokomo/dream.html.

The programs will be presented via Zoom.