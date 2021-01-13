HONOR — Rashawnda Jones, a C.N.A at North Woods Village, was among the 87 employees of American Senior Communities (ASC) who were honored with the ASC Quest for Excellence award for outstanding service to patients and residents. With close to 11,000 employees across the state, the traditional Quest for Excellence recognition celebrates a team member from each community whose work exemplifies a caring and concerned attitude that goes beyond the normal expectation of their job.
