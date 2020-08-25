Cleaning company celebrates 45th year in business

Today Corsair Cleaning is a well-established commercial cleaning company with name recognition and a stable base of regular clients.

But it didn’t start that way.

The company, which began in 1985, grew out of one man’s entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to make the business successful — and its story actually began 10 years prior to its founding.

In 1975, Brian Corsair had just graduated high school when his older brother, David Corsair, had given up on running a window cleaning company he had started. Brian wasn’t sure what he was going to do after high school, so when David offered Brian his company, Brian didn’t hesitate to take the reins, despite the company’s dismal success thus far.

“My brother started it, and it really wasn’t going anywhere. He had like four or five accounts, so he basically got a job in a factory and said, ‘I don’t want this anymore,’” Brian said. “So I said, ‘OK, I’ll take it over.’ So I did.”

With a handful of clients, Brian worked to build relationships with them. From the start, he said he always tried to treat people as well as he could, knowing they’d tell their friends and business connections about him.

And he found it worked. Brian built an array of clients from residential to commercial to industrial. Though the work wasn’t always easy and the winters were tough due to business being down, Brian pushed on. By 1982, he was washing the windows of every real estate office in Kokomo, but that same year, the recession crushed business. He lost every single real estate account.

“They dropped us. They were having their real estate agents clean their windows, so it was really a down year,” he said. “In fact, that year there was some question about whether I should get out of the business and do something else. Maybe I should get a regular job. But I decided to stick it out and say, ‘Well, no, I’m going to ride it out, and we’re going to make it through.’ And that’s what I did.”

The company recovered, and by 1985, Brian had built his accounts up to 60, and by then, many of his clients had begun inquiring about whether he could clean their offices as well. He obliged, and Corsair Cleaning started. Having the opportunity to clean office interiors during the winter months, he said, elevated the business to a new level.

“I’d gone through a couple of tough winters where basically there were weeks where we couldn’t really work. And if you don’t get the work done, you don’t get paid, of course,” he said. “So I thought, ‘How nice would it be to have something where I’d have inside work to do, especially in the wintertime?’”

In the late ‘80s, Brian got what he called his “big break.” He was hired to do the cleaning for the former United Presidential Life insurance building, which was located on Southway Boulevard until it moved to the building that now houses St. Joan of Arc Church on Dixon Road.

It was a massive job comparatively, and Brian continued to earn new accounts.

“That was a big move, and that’s when my business really started taking off. I’ve just grown the business through the years,” Brian said.

With Corsair Cleaning off the ground, Brian felt he couldn’t give the window cleaning company his full attention and sold it to an employee for $1. It still exists today as Lewis Window Cleaning.

At its peak, Brian had 33 employees and three supervisors, but he’s since downsized the company. He felt it had gotten too big, and he wasn’t able to give everybody the personalized attention that led him to success initially.

Over the years, he also had opportunities to grow into other markets outside of Kokomo, but he never took them.

“We’ve chosen not to (expand) because we didn’t want to spread ourselves too thin. We didn’t want to, just for the sake of making money, just go out there and grow the business,” he said. “I’m not going to go chasing money just to be chasing money. I’m going to make sure my accounts are taken care of.”

Today, Corsair Cleaning maintains 12 accounts.

Brain said he never expected to be in the cleaning business for 45 years, but he was thankful he’s been able to make it work.

“I never expected this. I had no idea what it was going to do, but the one thing I was sure of was that I could build my business through networking. So I made a point to meet the right people and give them great service, knowing they would pass my information along,” Brian said.

Corsair Cleaning is located in Inventrek and was one of the small business incubator's very first tenants.