CJ Clingler, Community First Bank, receives elite anti-money laundering credential

CJ Clingler, a compliance specialist at Community First Bank of Indiana, was awarded the widely recognized CAMS credential by the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, the world’s leading organization of professionals in the anti-money laundering field (AML).
The Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) designation is awarded to professionals who successfully complete a rigorous examination demonstrating their aptitude and expertise in anti-money laundering detection and enforcement.
The examination covers money laundering and terrorist financing methods, the best practices to stop these and other financial crimes, as well as key related legislation in place worldwide, global AML standards, and developing defenses for financial institutions to stop terrorist financing and money laundering.
“Earning the CAMS credential places the successful candidate in an elite group of AML professionals and assures employers in the private and public sectors that they are working with someone with the essential knowledge and background in this crucial and challenging field,” said Timothy D. McClinton, president and managing director of ACAMS.
Founded in 2001, ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and expertise of AML/CTF and financial crime detection and prevention professionals. ACAMS’ mission is to provide a global platform for career development for leading professionals in the AML field. ACAMS gives members the insight, information and inspiration they need to protect their institutions against the threat of money laundering, terrorist financing and related financial crime, and the tools to advance their skills and keep the AML professional ahead of those that engage in these criminal activities. CAMS is the most widely recognized AML certification among compliance professionals worldwide. For more information, please visit www.acams.org.