There will be plenty of holiday photo opportunities on a formerly-vacant lot in downtown Kokomo.

The city of Kokomo developed the lot into a holiday park with a Santa house as the feature and will offer limited, socially-distanced visits with Santa on the property that features an array of colorful lights and displays.

“I think it’s going to be very popular, and I think it’s just because of everything going on,” said Dave Trine, operations coordinator with the city of Kokomo. “I think that it’s just people are ready for something happy. We are taking a lot of safety precautions to make sure that everybody stays safe.”

The holiday park, located on West Walnut Street on the courthouse square, will welcome Santa on Friday, Dec. 4, during First Friday, which begins at 5:30 p.m., and again on Saturday, Dec. 5, after the city’s parade, which is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

The park features a one-way path to help distance guests, and those visiting with Santa will not be in direct contact. Santa will be able to open the door to the Santa house to speak to the kids, Trine said, but they won’t be able to enter the house or sit on Santa’s lap.

“Santa will be here very limited hours, and there will be no exposure. He’ll be able to talk to the kids when he’s here, but they will not be able to have direct contact with him,” Trine said.

Further dates for Santa visits may be scheduled for other Saturdays leading up to Christmas, Trine said, but even without Santa at the park, families will be able to visit, walk through, and take photos.

Mike Wyant, the founder of We Care Park who strings more than 1 million lights annually to light up the north end of Kokomo, helped light up the downtown park.

Susan Alexander, manager of downtown initiatives, said she was looking forward to offering families a festive place to visit during the holidays.

“We are excited to have the Santa house featured this year to provide a socially-distanced, outdoor option for kids and families to see Santa,” Alexander said.