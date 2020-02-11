City of Kokomo recognized for Brownfield redevelopment

At the 2019 National Brownfields Training Conference held in December, the City of Kokomo was recognized for its contributions to brownfield redevelopment. A brownfield is a former industrial or commercial site where future use is affected by real or perceived environmental contamination.
As part of the pre-conference programming, Indiana Brownfields Program staff participated in the U.S. EPA Region 5 States Open House at which one brownfield project in each of the Region’s six states received an award recognizing outstanding contributions to brownfield redevelopment through a nomination process.
The City of Kokomo was honored with an award for investment in its downtown revitalization project. The revitalization projects include a new hotel and conference center, Silver Birch of Kokomo, Trailside Townhomes, and 306 Riverfront District Apartments, among others.
“It is nice that our efforts here in Kokomo are being recognized by the EPA,” said Mayor Tyler Moore. “The previous administration worked hard to use the Brownfield grants to their full advantage. Our goal is to continue that success as we move forward developing our city.”
Kokomo is among those select communities that successfully secured brownfield grant funds directly from U.S. EPA via the annual, nationally competitive grant process.