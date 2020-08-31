City of Kokomo, Howard County partner with Ascension St. Vincent to establish Kokomo Howard Wellness Center

As part of a new partnership with Ascension St. Vincent, more than 800 Kokomo city and Howard County employees and their dependent family members will soon have access to preventative and wellness services at the Kokomo Howard Wellness Center.

The city and county signed a 4-year deal with Ascension St. Vincent Employer Solutions to provide employees and their family members with a variety of services including preventative care, chronic disease management, nutritional counseling, and behavioral healthcare.

Located at 317 S. Berkley Road, the new center will open Sept. 1 and will be staffed with a full-time medical team, including a doctor, nurse practitioner, nurses, and counselors for mental health and nutrition.

“We are excited about the opportunity to give our employees and their families access to services that hopefully will lead them toward positive health outcomes over time,” Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said. “Ascension St. Vincent has been a key fixture in our community for many years, and we are proud to partner with them for the benefit of all who will be under their care."

Paul Wyman, president of the Howard County Commissioners, said he's looking forward to the partnership.

“We are proud to partner with Ascension St. Vincent because of the quality of care offered. We also know that Ascension St. Vincent works with patients on their long-term healthcare goals, which also helps bring down healthcare costs. We’re hopeful that will occur as more county employees use the center’s services," said Wyman.

Ascension St. Vincent already has made its mark in other communities, including nearly $11 million in cost savings for one central Indiana school district over the term of a multi-year agreement.

“It’s truly an honor for our local hospital to serve the city and county employees and their families,” said Margaret Johnson, president of Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo. “With all they do to take care of our community and provide services to our residents, we appreciate the opportunity to provide care for them in this way.”