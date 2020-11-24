Churches, rescue mission prepare free Thanksgiving meals

The Kokomo Rescue Mission and area churches are cooking up free Thanksgiving dinners to dish out for the holiday.

Though no in-person dining will be offered this year, organizers felt it was important to continue the tradition, albeit a little differently. At the Kokomo Rescue Mission, the longstanding Thanksgiving Banquet will be held on Thursday, which traditionally invites guests to Grace United Methodist Church to enjoy the meal together.

This year, however, meals will be take-out and delivery only.

“We had to make that call, and it was really hard because this meal has always been just a real encouragement to the community down here and not only the ones who come and eat but also the volunteers,” said Pam Givens, chief development officer at the Kokomo Rescue Mission. “It’s a tradition to come and eat with other people and visit with them, and unfortunately that had to change.”

However, Givens said staff and volunteers have found ways to try to give that type of encouragement “to go.” Thanksgiving placemats will be included in the to-go meals that donors made, signed, and wrote notes on. Thanksgiving cards with inspiring messages also will be included.

“We have tried, with that in mind, to make people feel encouraged in the midst of all of this because social distancing for us is just kind of a hassle. It’s an irritant a little bit. But for some people who feel very, very alone during the holidays, it is just excruciating for them,” Givens said.

This year, the rescue mission is preparing around 900 meals – a feat that takes 80 turkeys and a lot of preparation. Anyone is welcome to pick up a meal on Thanksgiving Day at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., from 11:30 to 1 p.m. There will be a grab-and-go line, as well as a drive-thru.

Those who are shut-in can request a meal to be delivered to their home between 10:30 and 12 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Meals can be requested until Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. by calling 765-456-3838.

“This season, more than ever, we want to extend a warm invitation to all who would like a meal. We treasure the opportunity to use this year to encourage our fellow neighbors and remind them that we care, and they are not alone,” said Givens.

Then, for the 45th year, Chapel Hill Christian Church will be delivering meals on Thanksgiving. The church always offered the meals via delivery only, so Rachel Secaur, communications director, said the meal will go on pretty much per usual.

Around 600 meals were delivered last year.

“Thanksgiving is such a special time to be with family, eat good food, and celebrate, but just the reality is a lot of people in our community, they aren’t able to do that. Either they live alone or just aren’t able to afford a Thanksgiving meal, so we just really see this as an opportunity to be able to bless people in the community,” Secaur said.

To request a delivery, call the church office Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 453-7388 or text the word “MEAL” to 765-300-4404 any time. Orders will be taken until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The meals will be delivered on Nov. 26 between 11 and 1 p.m.

For the fifth year, South Side Christian Church, in partnership with First Christian Church and Northview Disciples of Christ, will be offering drive-thru and grab-and-go meals at the church on Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The meal typically is eat-in only, but this year it will be to-go only due to COVID-19. Jamie Chapin, secretary, said she's grateful the meal still will be able to go on, despite the changes.

“I think with all that’s going on in the — I hate to say the word ‘COVID’ — but in the COVID world and such, I think it’s safer. We’re masked up here inside the church and using all the means we need to to prepare the food so that it’s free of any type of germ here. And it’s helpful to the community, especially those in need if all they have to do is show up,” said Chapin.

Last year the church served around 100 meals.

South Side Christian Church is located at 201 E. Markland Ave.