Christmas at the Zoo competing for best zoo lights

The competition is tough for this year's USA Today’s 10Best Zoo Lights list. With only one week left for voting, Christmas at the Zoo presented by Donatos and Teachers Credit Union currently sits in fourth place. Hoosiers are needed to help to move up.
Voting is open on the USA Today 10Best website. Fans can vote once per day through noon on Monday, Dec. 7, and the winner will be announced Friday, Dec. 18.
This is the Indianapolis Zoo's sixth straight nomination for 10Best Zoo Lights. As the first zoo in the nation to hold a holiday lights event, the honor of best zoo lights also belongs here in Central Indiana. The Indianapolis Zoo is the only zoo in Indiana to make the list this year.
With a tradition dating back to 1967, Christmas at the Zoo is open now through Dec. 30, closed only on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Festivities run 5-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.