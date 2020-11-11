Howard County’s traditional “Christmas at the Seiberling” begins on Saturday, Nov. 28, with a lighting ceremony and opening night tours of the amazing Seiberling Mansion.
Santa will arrive at 6 p.m. that evening to help flip the switch and light up the mansion and grounds, and then the first group with timed-tickets will be able to enjoy the holiday decorations and Victorian splendor of The Seiberling.
“As in past years, the mansion’s 25 areas or rooms are being decorated by an inspired army of returning volunteers, individuals, or organizations,” said project chairperson Peggy Hobson. “The theme this year is A Celebration of Santa around the World, and each decorator is interpreting that in their own way.”
There are changes this year due to the coronavirus, but many traditions will be able to continue with slight alterations. When they walk through the front door, visitors will still be treated to “A Victorian Christmas,” in keeping with the mansion’s 1890s origin. Timed-ticketing will allow 10 people to enter every 15 minutes, tour a floor, then move upstairs so the next group can enter. The entire whole tour is 45 minutes. This will allow social distancing and provide attendees lots of room to see everything. Masks will be required. Advance tickets must be purchased online at hchistory.org.
Carriage rides through the Old Silk Stocking neighborhood are back this year. Reservations are needed, and there are a limited number of rides available. Call the historical society at 765-452-4314 to schedule a romantic ride for two or for the whole family.
The exciting development this year is the premiere of a free virtual tour of the mansion via the HCHS’s Facebook page. Santa will star in and narrate this whimsical tour. People will be able to visit remotely and see all of the decorators’ creations and then vote on their favorite on the HCHS website.
Seiberling Mansion is located in the 1200 block of West Sycamore Street in Kokomo. The mansion is home to the Howard County Museum. Regular hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with special evening hours on select Thursdays and Fridays during December. Admission is free for members. Non-member admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and under, with all proceeds supporting the museum and mansion.
Opening night festivities are sponsored by The Wyman Group.