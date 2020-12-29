Due to the pandemic, Samaritan Caregivers 19th annual Chocolate Celebration, which originally was scheduled for February, has been rescheduled for Friday, May 7, 2021, from 11 to 2 p.m. at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St.
Sponsored by J Edwards Gourmet, all proceeds benefit Samaritan Caregivers, a nonprofit providing help and hope for seniors living independently.
Tickets are 3 for $10 with each ticket redeemable for one chocolate treat. There is no admission fee. An online basket auction is being planned for the original Chocolate Celebration date, Friday, Feb. 7, with basket donations welcomed, January 2021.
In early spring, there will be a request for chocolate recipes to be compiled into a cookbook that will be sold at Chocolate Celebration. Visit www.samaritancaregivers.org for 2020 event participants, winners, and photos, event updates or to sign up as a vendor. For more information, call 765-453-7611.