Chippendale Golf Course makes the game fun

Walking into the clubhouse at Chippendale Golf Course (1047 Golf Course Lane), most visitors are warmly greeted by name by PGA certified Golf Professional Jim Humphrey.

Chippendale Golf Course offered its first round of golf on May 20, 1970. Fifty-one years later, the family-owned and operated course stands lush with greenery and in great shape for area golfers.

“Having a golf pro run a course provides golfers with access to someone who is specializing in the profession of golf. Golf pros learn about the business, have a firm grasp on what needs to happen on a course. They can help in the pro shop, make sure the cart fleet is set properly to make sure the course is set up correctly, and be aware of diseases and issues that can come up on a course.

“When we took vintage out, the old number-one green is still down there, so you can go out there and hit into the green. The old number-one tee was converted into a pitching green so you can go out and pitch,” said Humphrey. “The driving range is one of the best in the area.”

It's easy to find a group to play with at Chippendale. There's a morning shootout Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. that everyone is invited to play. On Saturday and Sunday mornings, the men's club has a shootout at 8:30 a.m. that attracts 20 to 30 players.

"We really think our shootout is probably the best in the country. Come out and play with us," said men's club President Mike Parker.

Every Tuesday there's a women's league where players can choose between nine or 18 holes. Humphrey schedules tournaments throughout the year.

“Early on we usually do a two best ball tournament because it’s early in the year, and everyone is getting going again. By the end of the season, it becomes more challenging in the tournament – sometimes every ball counts,” he said. “I switch it up to keep the game fun for everyone.”

The course is accommodating to all players. The facility boasts a 3,000-square-foot clubhouse with a snack bar, banquet facility, and a fully-stocked golf shop. Lessons also are available for those first learning or the seasoned player who needs some extra help with their game.

“My parents taught us well. We’ve always strived to make sure people are taken care of,” Humphrey said. “My parents have always tried to do what is best for the majority. We try our best to please everyone.”