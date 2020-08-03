You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured

Changes made to Friends of the Library's Book Sale

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
khcpl

Back by popular demand is the Friends of the Library’s Book Sale – but with a few changes. It’ll be a Bag of Books Drive-Thru Sale on Aug. 15, and those interested have to order in advance.

 

Here’s how it’ll work.

  • To keep everyone safe and slow the spread of COVID in the community, participants will order books in advance instead of browsing through the available materials.
  • Place an order online at https://bit.ly/30lrs1F.
  • Those who prefer can fill out an order form, available at any KHCPL location. Return it to any service desk.
  • This is what can be ordered:

* a bag of 20 music CDs for $5

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.

* a bag of 10 DVDs, or adult books on CD or MP3 for $5

* a bag of 20 children's hardback, juvenile, or YA books for $2

* a bag of 5 adult hardback books for $5

* a bag of 20 adult paperback books for $10

  • Those who are interested can choose from pre-selected genres/interests. For example, when ordering an adult non-fiction bag, patrons can choose from cookbooks, home arts, biography/history, religion, sports, travel, and war.
  • Patrons can purchase as many bags as they want.
  • Between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, go to KHCPL Main, park, and call 765-431-0485 to pick up the order.
  • Tell them your name and the type of vehicle you’re in and the color.
  • Remember to wear amask.
  • Library staff will bring the orders to patrons and collect payment. Exact change is preferred. Checks are accepted. No credit or debit cards are accepted.

Tags