Changes made to Friends of the Library's Book Sale

Back by popular demand is the Friends of the Library’s Book Sale – but with a few changes. It’ll be a Bag of Books Drive-Thru Sale on Aug. 15, and those interested have to order in advance.
Here’s how it’ll work.
- To keep everyone safe and slow the spread of COVID in the community, participants will order books in advance instead of browsing through the available materials.
- Place an order online at https://bit.ly/30lrs1F.
- Those who prefer can fill out an order form, available at any KHCPL location. Return it to any service desk.
- This is what can be ordered:
* a bag of 20 music CDs for $5
* a bag of 10 DVDs, or adult books on CD or MP3 for $5
* a bag of 20 children's hardback, juvenile, or YA books for $2
* a bag of 5 adult hardback books for $5
* a bag of 20 adult paperback books for $10
- Those who are interested can choose from pre-selected genres/interests. For example, when ordering an adult non-fiction bag, patrons can choose from cookbooks, home arts, biography/history, religion, sports, travel, and war.
- Patrons can purchase as many bags as they want.
- Between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, go to KHCPL Main, park, and call 765-431-0485 to pick up the order.
- Tell them your name and the type of vehicle you’re in and the color.
- Remember to wear amask.
- Library staff will bring the orders to patrons and collect payment. Exact change is preferred. Checks are accepted. No credit or debit cards are accepted.