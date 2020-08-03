Changes made to Friends of the Library's Book Sale

Back by popular demand is the Friends of the Library’s Book Sale – but with a few changes. It’ll be a Bag of Books Drive-Thru Sale on Aug. 15, and those interested have to order in advance.

Here’s how it’ll work.

To keep everyone safe and slow the spread of COVID in the community, participants will order books in advance instead of browsing through the available materials.

Place an order online at https://bit.ly/30lrs1F

Those who prefer can fill out an order form, available at any KHCPL location. Return it to any service desk.

This is what can be ordered:

* a bag of 20 music CDs for $5

* a bag of 10 DVDs, or adult books on CD or MP3 for $5

* a bag of 20 children's hardback, juvenile, or YA books for $2

* a bag of 5 adult hardback books for $5

* a bag of 20 adult paperback books for $10