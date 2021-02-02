What did your parents teach when you were a child? A friend has sent 25 definitions of words mothers used to get a point across to children years ago. They brought back many memories because I’d heard them when I was much younger. My mother, dad, and husband also have introduced some of those definitions. Parents of my childhood friends added others.
For example: "logic" was taught if children heard, “Because I said so, that’s why.” "More logic" was shared when children were told, “If you fall out of that swing and break your neck, you are not going to the store with me.” We lived in the country 16 miles from the nearest town of any size. Visiting it once a month was a wonderful adventure. You tried to behave because you wanted to leave the dull farm and experience the joy of spending exciting hours in town.
A friend who was more than slightly careless often caused her mother to teach "religion" by saying, “You had better pray that will come out of the carpet.” Sometimes the stain never disappeared! Another friend had a mother who taught "anticipation" and "receiving" when she remarked, “Just wait until we get home. You are going to get it.” Mother never used those threats. If I did something wrong, she didn’t wait until later for the punishment.
It is my husband who has taught me "genetics." When I do something he doesn’t appreciate, he remarks, “You are just like your father.” My husband also defines "hypocrisy" when he says, "If you told me once, you’ve' told me a hundred times.” That’s when I’m tempted to remind him, “Twice is not a hundred!” It was my dad who shared his "wisdom." He’d say, “You won’t understand until you get to be my age.” I did not know what he meant then, but I certainly do now.
"Weather" was taught if mother checked my room and remarked, “Your room looks as if a tornado has hit it.” Now, with all the sheets of paper I save, our entire house looks as if a tornado has recently visited. Mother also taught "medical science" when she warned, "If you don't stop crossing your eyes, they are going to freeze that way." It was fun to cross my eyes, but I don’t think that’s the reason I have macular degeneration today. Mother certainly had "foresight" if we were going somewhere in the car. She’d warn, “Make sure you wear clean underwear in case we are in an accident.” That meaning still comes to mind on days we’re going somewhere even if we have never been in a serious accident. Mother also taught "justice.
My sister-in-law and I enjoyed sneaking green beans and other foods to sample if mother was preparing food for the next meal. When she’d catch us, she’d say, “I hope you have daughters who misbehave like you do.” We often lamented that she didn’t live long enough to see what experts her grandsons became when it came to sneaking food before a meal.