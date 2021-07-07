Our community was buzzing this past weekend as people celebrated the birth of our nation all over town. Bona Vista was no different; Independence Day is a holiday that staff and clients look forward to each year.
Over the past few days, Bona Vista has celebrated the Fourth of July in different ways. Multiple residential homes hosted cookout parties for their clients and the dedicated staff members who worked the holiday. Amongst the carry-ins and grilling mastery were lawn games and various backyard activities. Even the weather seemed to be celebrating as we were all treated to golden sunshine and enjoyable temperatures.
On Monday, the adult day services program had their chance to observe the traditional holiday festivities as well. This group meets on weekdays so they celebrated the holiday on Monday. The department management hosted an outdoor event, block party style, for the clients and staff. Activities included dance music and a cookout featuring staple summertime dishes. Clients also enjoyed yard games such as bag toss, kickball and volleyball. After lunch, everyone cooled off with sweet treats provided by the Home Team Ice Cream truck.
The early childhood classrooms hosted Fourth of July celebrations of their own. In our general education pre-kindergarten class, lead teacher Amber Visser organized multiple activities last week centered around the flag and the colors red, white and blue. Her students made summertime fruit skewers with watermelon and blueberries, as well as American flag collages. They enjoyed painting in patriotic colors while learning about our country’s earliest history.
Full time employees of Bona Vista were granted a paid holiday Monday, which is one of the top advantages to working at our agency. It also is a reason to brag about our staff members who opted to work anyway. Since we have 24/7/365 programs, our successful operation and many Bona Vista clients rely on the caring individuals who make up our direct care staff to cover holiday shifts. We are so thankful for those who volunteer for these dates and for their creativity in making holidays memorable experiences for the clients they serve.
Independence Day lends itself to a reflection of America’s rich history. This year at Bona Vista our staff and clients took time to remember the importance of this occasion, many getting the experience of learning it for the first time. We also relished in the returned opportunity of holiday celebration: of special food, themed activities and time with the people we love.
If you are interested in joining the fun of celebrating holidays and every day with our awesome clients, please visit bonavista.org or call 765-457-8273. We would enjoy sharing with you the opportunity we have available.