Believe it or not, this is the month we celebrate our 68th wedding anniversary. There have been many happy memories. My husband and I had only one date in college. That was on a hayride when he dropped a small rock with flecks of mica down my back. That rock has been saved all these years and is a reminder of the beginning of a happy life.
After graduation he joined the navy, and I began teaching. A college friend sent his address and suggested I write to him when he was in boot camp. She already had a special friend and didn’t need a second one. When training ended, he was home for a week. Fortunately his family lived less than 50 miles from where I was teaching, and we had five more dates. Because it was winter, the train taking him back to the west coast was delayed. All sailors on that train had their orders changed. Instead of staying in the 48 states, he was assigned to a ship headed to Midway.
An admiral on the ship changed my husband’s orders after they played a game of golf in Hawaii. The admiral wanted his son to have golf lessons and made arrangements for a driving range to be established. That meant my husband could stay in Hawaii and have time to give golf lessons to the son who would come in the summer.
At first we only answered each other’s mail. That ended when we began writing daily, sending letters air mail for a dime, and discussing wedding plans. He wanted me to visit Hawaii and suggested we be married there. As soon as I was assured of a teaching job, we began making plans. The wedding was in the chapel on the naval base. The reception was held in the home of his friend in the navy. Even though this friend is no longer living, we still hear from his wife who was matron of honor and his daughter who was a flower girl in our wedding.
No one bothered to tell me I would have a temporary job if a teacher returned to teaching after taking a medical leave. Cost of living was too high if I didn’t teach. That’s when I forgot about the time change, called my former superintendent to ask for a job, and was asked if I knew the time in Indiana. He further stated if he didn’t like me I would not get the job he’d hold for me.
In 2013 our cardiologist made arrangements for me to have major open heart surgery the day after a routine check up. I didn’t think I had a heart problem until it took six weeks before I was allowed to return home. How happy we are to have lived long enough to see where our two sons, their wives, and two granddaughters are headed these days!
There have been so many friends who have gone out of their way to make our days much better than they would have been otherwise. To them we send a big thank you for all they are doing now and have done through the years.