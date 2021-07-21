If you’ve experienced the Bona Vista Christmas party, you know how much fun this annual tradition is for all of our clients and guests.
Because of the pandemic, we did not host this event in December 2020 but have, instead, decided to celebrate it this month. Please join us at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, for a Christmas in July community block party event located in the parking lot of the Bona Vista at the Crossing location, 1221 S. Plate St.
Just like our regular winter-time event, we will be hosting a talent show for our staff and clients to entertain the community. Participants have spent weeks working on their acts which will include singing, dancing and comedy on the City of Kokomo’s showmobile portable stage.
The Kokomo Fire Department traditionally hosts our Christmas talent show, so we are delighted to have them involved this time around also. Chief Chris Frazier will emcee the show with his professional comical commentary, and we will have celebrity judges including Mayor Tyler Moore. We are so thankful for the continued support of this event by community leaders.
In addition to the talent show, there will be complimentary refreshments for our clients, staff and the community graciously provided by Meridian Health Services. These treats will include cotton candy in holiday colors as well as freshly-popped popcorn for our summertime Christmas celebration. Also, Home Team Ice Cream will be on site with a full menu of cool treats for purchase.
The Bona Vista staff recruiter will also be set up at this event with information regarding open positions and the benefits available to our employees. The Christmas in July party is a great chance to experience the culture of Bona Vista and meet a variety of clients and staff members, as well as learn about our various programs and services. Applications will be available along with a representative from human resources to answer any questions you may have.
Come join the fun on Tuesday, July 27, at 1 p.m. at 1221 S. Plate St. in the sunshine or under the shade of a tent. Grab some of the free treats and enjoy great entertainment by your favorite Bona Vista clients, staff members and community members. Don’t miss your opportunity to meet with our on-site recruiter to learn how to join the fun as a Bona Vista staff member.