Carver Community Center’s Summer Celebration may be scaled back a bit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers still are looking forward to a fun-filled, 10-hour festival this Saturday in Foster Park.

The event, which serves as a fund raiser for Carver Community Center, originally was slated for June but was rescheduled for this weekend due to ongoing concerns about the novel coronavirus. The Summer Celebration will feature live music and vendors as always, but according to Carver Community Center Executive Director Donta Rogers, fewer vendors will fill the park to allow for social distancing.

“It’s pretty simple this year. We’re going to keep our vendors low, and we’re going to continue to practice social distancing. Wear your mask. That’s important to Carver and our community just to keep us all safe. We want to get out there and enjoy some entertainment, but we want to be safe,” Rogers said.

Opening the festival will be Rob Dixon & Trilogy, a band out of Indianapolis. Dixon previously lived in New York City, working with popular artists such as the Count Basie Band, Tony Bennett, The Ellington Band, Jonah Jones, Bill Less, and Producer Ali Shaheed Muhammad. After Dixon returned to Indianapolis in 2003, he continued to pursue music and worked with renowned artists. Dixon is an adjunct professor at IUPUI and Earlham College and is the artistic director for the Indy Jazz Fest.

Also on the bill is Jus’ta Band, an Indianapolis-based cover band.

Then, headlining the festival will be Soul Pocket, a band said to be Cincinnati’s most-requested party and dance band that’s been performing for more than 20 years.

In addition, several food and drink vendors are rounding out the event. Vendors that have signed on are Farm 2 Fork, Miss Honey’s Homemade Lemonade, Home Team Ice Cream, Bailey’s Concessions, and Carver Café.

For this year’s festival, Rogers also plans to celebrate the black community amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.

“It’s important for the community to know that Carver still is striving to be that pillar that it's supposed to be in the community, and it’s important because we still want to be able to have our socialization as far as having some kind of entertainment even though we’re dealing with these unusual times. And we’re dealing with these racism issues in our country, but it’s important that Howard County stays the loving county that it’s always been and that we support each other in times like these,” Rogers said. “That’s the reason why this is so important to have the Summer Celebration. It’s just good to celebrate that we’re all in this together.”

The Summer Celebration is Carver Center’s largest fund raiser of the year. The nonprofit earns funds from the event through sponsorships, vendors booth fees, and sales from Carver Café.

Rogers thanked this year’s sponsors: Coca-Cola, City of Kokomo, FCA US, Dick Rayl & Associates, and Bucheri, McCarty, & Metz LLP.

Summer Celebration is free and takes place Saturday, Sept. 26, in Foster Park from 12 to 10 p.m.