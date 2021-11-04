Cartoon theme songs centerpiece symphony fundraiser

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? They’re the modern Stone Age family. Come along and sing a song, it’s time for the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra TV Dinner Singalong.

The Kokomo Symphony Orchestra now is accepting reservations for its Nov. 20 fundraiser at The Hobson, 110 N. Washington St. This is the second year the KSO will host a TV Dinner Singalong, with this year focused on cartoon theme songs. Last year celebrated the sitcom.

“It has been such a hard time over the last two years that we thought [the event] needed to be something really fun,” said KSO president Anamaria Shrock. “I think people need to laugh, people need to have a time when they feel good.”

Dinner is catered by Tanks BBQ and will be served on TV dinner-type trays. There also will be a cash bar available. Attendees will be provided with a lyric booklet so they may sing along with the band, and there also will be karaoke, a trivia contest and a silent auction.

Auction items include Kokomo wines, Conner Prairie tickets, a six-month pass to the YMCA, fine dining options and more.

“[Saturday morning cartoons] have been part of our culture for so long, and it’s something that has brought joy to people,” Shrock said. “That was one of the best times of the week. You could curl up in your pajamas, mom and dad would tell you to fix a bowl of cereal, and you would turn on the cartoons at 6:30, 7 o’clock and you’d start with ‘Looney Tunes’… and you’d sit there through your whole lineup, and before you knew it, it was noon.”

Shrock said her favorite cartoon themes were “The Jetsons” and “Underdog.”

“It was a good time when you were a kid,” she said. “You got your little space there on Saturday mornings, and it was fun. We need fun. We need something to make us smile.”

While the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra receives support from grants and donations, there is a need to fundraise throughout the year to cover the cost of performances. The KSO’s musicians are all professionals and get paid for two rehearsals and a performance. Their performance of “Symphonie Fantastique” last month included 64 musicians.

Shrock hopes the KSO will return to being a key option for Kokomo residents post-pandemic. The symphony is working to expand on performance selections, and not be known for just Bach and Beethoven. She has found that show tunes and film scores, such as the music of John Williams, has been popular with the community.

“When people are looking for job prospects, they want to see a community that is vibrant, that has a variety of entertainment options, they want to see recreational facilities, they want to see a symphony, they want to see theater, they want things for their kids to enjoy and grow up with,” said Shrock.

“I think we add just that little bit extra that makes a community a community, makes it a very desirable community.”

Tickets can be ordered from kokomosymphony.net or by calling the box office at 765-236-0251. Tickets are $50 per person or $500 for a table. Guests are free to dress up as their favorite cartoon characters, though it is not required. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.