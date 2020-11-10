Caron & Jones Dental puts on Community Care Day

A Kokomo dental office stepped up late last month to help the underserved during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caron & Jones Dental Care hosted the inaugural Community Care Day on Oct. 29 in partnership with Minority Health Alliance and Project Access and offered free dental work to those in need. According to Dr. Gabrielle Caron, she and her partner, Dr. Kathryn Jones, hoped to help people during an already challenging time.

“We started thinking about how could we help the community, especially now during this time of COVID-19. We believe that a lot of the people that have had the most adverse reactions to COVID-19 have a lot of inflammation, and inflammation starts in your mouth,” Caron said. “It starts with your oral hygiene, and if you’re not getting proper dental care and dental cleanings, your inflammation increases. We felt like it was kind of a cascade effect, that it’s something we can help fix and hopefully lower people’s inflammation and hopefully help them during this COVID-19 crisis.”

Caron & Jones Dental Care took references from Minority Health Alliance and Project Access and provided free dental work to them for six hours that Thursday.

In total, the dentists, dental assistants, and hygienists completed 12 fillings, 15 cleanings (including scaling and root planing), 33 extractions, 15 panoramic x-rays, 23 regular x-rays, and four fluoride treatments.

Caron said she felt like her office reached the population they aimed to.

“It was people within the community that just kind of fall through the cracks without having any sort of dental coverage and being able to see all these different people and get them the help that they needed, so I do think it was a success,” Caron said.

One of her patients was a 27-year-old man who had never been to the dentist before. He had two teeth removed.

“I feel very lucky to have helped him,” she said.

And it’s not a one-day treatment for some of the patients. For the patients who still need dental work, the dentists will continue with them to help complete their care.

“We don’t want to leave people halfway done kind of thing. We wanted to be able to finish what we started with a lot of our patients,” she said.

Jones also was happy to have been able to help many in the community. Without access to affordable dental care, many people who are low-income, uninsured, underinsured, disabled, or seniors have limited options, she said.

“The goal of our partnership is to provide dental resources to the community to help alleviate pain, discomfort and embarrassment,” Jones said.