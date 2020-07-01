Caron & Jones Dental Care welcomes Dr. Benson

Caron & Jones Dental Care is welcoming Dr. Olivia Benson, D.D.S. to the office.
Dr. Benson is an alumna of Indiana University Bloomington and a 2015 graduate of the Indiana University School of Dentistry.
Dr. Benson pursued a year-long general practice residency at the Roudebush VA Hospital in Indianapolis and worked in the Indianapolis area on dental implant placement, CEREC digital restorations, dental sleep medicine, and Botox therapy for treating TMJ pain. In addition, Dr. Benson also is involved in the following groups: IDDS (co-chair of membership committee), Implant Restorative Study Club, and AO Dental Fraternity.
Outside of dentistry, Dr. Benson enjoys reading, exercise, playing with her Pomeranian, and trying new restaurants around Indianapolis. She and her husband welcomed their first child, Violet, in October 2019.