Robert Cox was candle shopping in town one day when he realized something he already knew – masculine candle scents were hard to find.

With that, he delved into researching the candle-making process in the hopes of creating his own line of candle scents that strayed from the fruity and flowery scents that already line shelves. Now, he launched Gentleman’s Candle Co. and is selling his products inside his coffee shop, Mo Joe Coffee, in downtown Kokomo.

“I went everywhere looking around for something more manly, like tobacco or leather, and it was difficult honestly. You had like two choices. It was either you had this flannel candle and one other one,” he said. “So then a light bulb just kind of came on.”

Cox studied everything he could find about the process, production, what materials were best, what suppliers were available that were local and/or American-made, what oils last the longest, and put it all together.

He opted for American-made wood wicks and soy wax. He experimented with the oil concentrates to find a mixture that would produce the type of candle he liked: one that fills a big room with a noticeable scent.

Since, he’s been making the candles alongside his two children, and they hammered out batches to give to friends and family for feedback.

“We’ve given them out to the hardest critics of all, family and friends. We said, ‘Hey, take this home, and try it.’ We knew we’d get at least an honest opinion back about it sucks or it didn’t work as good, but pretty much all of them called me back and said, ‘Hey, when you get these ready, I’ll take two or three.’ It’s been really good,” Cox said.

With the batches fine-tuned, Cox started selling his first line of candles earlier this month, featuring 12 scents, including teakwood, sweet tobacco, leather, cedar, and honey oat.

Cox said it’s been a fun process, and he hopes to fill a niche.

“It’s been educational, and it’s just kind of cool to see the end product. When you’re sitting here looking at boxes and bags of stuff sitting on the floor, and then you turn around and sit down a pretty cool product and light it and it actually works and smells good and burns a long time, it’s kind of cool to see that from beginning to end,” he said.

The candles are sold in three sizes, eight ounces, 16 ounces, and 24 ounces. Cox also added wax melts to add to the line as well.

In addition to being sold at Mo Joe Coffee, located at 106 N. Main St., the candles also will be sold at other local retail stores in Kokomo.