Canary Currency: Kokomo-based TV series streaming on Amazon Prime Video

A music video made by local hip hop artists with a storyline that left fans wanting more turned into a TV mini-series that was picked up by Amazon Prime Video.

A couple of years ago, Derek Flager, known as Black_NRC, released a music video to his song “Taken,” and it ended with the words “to be continued.” Fans kept asking for more, prompting him to add to the storyline, and the story was stretched to four music videos with new characters being introduced in each. With such a detailed story already, Flager decided to turn it into a movie.

“A lot of people ended up seeing the video, and a lot of people wanted to see what came next, even though we didn’t really have anything after that (initially),” said Flager.

With the idea to turn the story into a movie, Flager began writing scripts, it came easily to him, he said. The storyline centers around two brothers, Kram and Black, played by Kcane Markco and Flager, who were involved in organized crime. One of the brothers ended up getting caught by police, and the officer made a deal with him that if he gave up everybody he’d go free.

Last September, filming began for “Canary Currency” using almost solely actors from Kokomo to fill the roles, and it was shot mainly in Kokomo. Scenes were filmed at The Social Experience, The Coterie, Kokomo Opalescent Glass, and Paradigm Comics Café, and some filming was done in Carmel and Indianapolis.

Soon after filming began, a connection Flager had in the film industry offered to pitch the movie to streaming services. The problem was the movie wasn’t close to being done – but they had enough content to put together a pilot episode. So, a pilot episode was sent to nearly every streaming service available, and Amazon Prime Video responded.

Last November, they accepted the pilot. With that, the idea for "Canary Currency" to become a movie shifted to a series.

“I was actually shocked by it. I actually didn’t tell anybody about Amazon until March because I wasn’t sure if it was actually going to happen. I didn’t think it was real,” Flager said. “After everybody liked the first episode, it was like, how do you keep it going with it being a series when it was only supposed to be a movie? But it’s been pretty easy,” he said.

The first episode aired on Amazon Prime Video on May 20, and subsequent episodes were added. Now, the full first season is available, and the series was approved for a second season. The first episode of that season is available now.

The episodes are short, ranging from nine to 17 minutes – and viewers have logged thousands of hours already. Since airing, 16,000 hours have been streamed.

The response has been great, Flager said.

“It’s been huge. As big as it is over here … a lot of people in the UK watch also. I get a lot of videos on Instagram and Snapchat of people in the UK watching, and they’ll send me videos of them watching it,” he said.

Flager said he’s proud of the product, especially since it was a first for everyone on the project. All of the actors were new to acting for a TV series, and the film crew also was new to filming a TV series. The series was directed by Flager, Brian Foster, and Kcane Marcko. The main cast also includes James "OhSo" Wright, Christian Taylor, Deztanie Washington, Cedric Tyler, Jason Harner, and Jared Johnson. Foster films and edits the show.

Most of the actors, including Flager, work fulltime at FCA US, so he said it’s been fun to see them at work and talk about the episodes as they’ve been airing.

The series can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, and the trailer and more information on the series can be found on Facebook at “Canary Currency.”

For those who don't have Amazon Prime Video, Flager said the series also will air on Tubi, Vudu, Philo, Sling TV, FandangoNow, Xumo, CBS All Access, and more following the conclusion of the series.