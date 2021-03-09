CAM presents The Sleepout Experience

Coordinated Assistance Ministries Inc. is challenging the community to get a small feel for what it’s like to be homeless.

On Friday, March 12, the nonprofit is presenting “The Sleepout Experience,” a version of the national Grate American Sleepout, which has been canceled due to COVID-19. CAM is encouraging the community to pitch tents in their backyards and spend the night outside.

“It’s similar to an event we’ve done in the past, but instead of having people gather in one location, we’re asking folks to show solidarity with individuals that are experiencing homelessness by sleeping out in their backyards and experiencing what it’s like to be outside,” said Dennine Smith, executive director of CAM.

Starting at 12 p.m. on March 12, videos will be available on the “CAM Hope” Facebook page from local agencies discussing services they provide to those experiencing homelessness. There also will be scenarios available that Smith is encouraging participants to go through and discuss with family and friends.

While anyone can participate, the event also serves as a fund raiser for CAM. Those wishing to donate can request pledge sheets from CAM, call 765-434-0687, register online using Eventbrite, mail donations to P.O. Box 523 Kokomo, 46901, or via PayPal at www.camhope.org.

“We just want people to engage the (Facebook) page. Check out the videos. With the scenarios, if you do it in a small group or with your family, go through these scenarios and really talk about what it would be like if you were in that type of situation and you were homeless and had nowhere to go. What agencies would you reach out to? These scenarios really walk people through what the thought process is, how they could help in these types of situations,” Smith said.

With last year’s Grate American Sleepout fund raiser also canceled due to COVID, Smith said donations are needed and critical to ensuring CAM has staff to continue its programs to help the community’s homeless. In addition to providing housing, the nonprofit has other services and programs that aim to get people out of homelessness.

A crucial program for many, she said, is CAM’s payee representative program. Currently, the program services around 60 households that typically receive some type of Social Security or disability income.

“It’s a really great program because it does allow us to play a role in helping people prevent homelessness and simply because the individuals that are part of that program are receiving some disability income or some type of income, and we assist them with making sure that they prioritize and budget. So they’re able to have money throughout the entire month, and they’re not going without food or any necessities. They’re are able to get their rent and utilities paid, so they can remain housed,” Smith said.

She also is proud of CAM’s furniture program as it embodies hope. When people seek furniture from the nonprofit, that usually means they’ve found housing, and CAM is able to help make the transition easier.

“A lot of times people come to us because they’ve lost everything ... but when they’re in a position when they actually need furniture, that means they’ve gotten some permanent housing or a new housing arrangement,” she said. “I think that is really excited because it’s hopeful. It’s a moment of hope. They’re able to get back into their own place and start getting some normalcy again.”

Those supporting CAM, she said, help make programs like these possible. For The Sleepout Experience, Smith said several local businesses are helping to support fund-raising efforts. Jessica Shuck Photography is partnering with Verdels Graphics and Barlow's Barbershop to offer a collection of photos entitled "Transformations" that show the realities of homelessness and the strength of the human spirit. Proceeds from the purchase of these photos will go to CAM.

All American Auto Service will donate $5 out of every oil change, and All American Accessories Audio & Detail will donate $10 out of every detail done during March to CAM.

There are sponsorship opportunities available at the $100, $250 & $500 levels. Anyone interested can call CAM at 765-434-0687.