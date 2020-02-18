CAM director values education after growing up in Prince Edward County

Dennine Smith, 40, was too young to have been affected by radical laws in her hometown of Virginia that resulted in the closure of all schools for five years, but those laws greatly impacted her relatives.
Growing up, Smith heard the stories of how many of her relatives, just a generation older, were unable to attend school and how it affected the trajectory of some of their lives. Knowing that, she placed a high value on education from a young age.
“Family members were involved, and they experienced some of, not the backlash, but they dealt with some of the things that impacted the trajectory of their lives because the schools were closed for five years. So if you didn’t have any place else that you could go to school, then you’re just kind of stuck. You’re missing a part of your education,” she said.
A lot of family members, she said, didn’t have the opportunity to head outside of Prince Edward County to attend another school. But for one aunt, she did. Smith’s grandfather made it so that his daughter, Dorothy Lockett Holcomb, was able to attend school by purchasing a dilapidated property in an adjacent county. Because he had that property, Smith’s aunt was able to attend school in that county.
Those experiences shaped her aunt’s life too, Smith said, as she later went on to help establish the Robert Russa Moton Museum in Virginia, which aims to preserve and promote civil rights in education.
“Seeing how it impacted people’s lives really kind of made me recognize the value of education and how your life can be if you don’t have opportunities to really get it. It makes a difference in the way your life can turn out,” Smith said.
The history
In 1954, Virginia was controlled by U.S. Senator Harry Byrd who promoted the “Southern Manifesto,” which opposed integrated schools, according to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. The manifesto was signed by more than 100 southern congressmen, and laws were passed in 1956 to prevent the integration of schools.
Following the passage of the law, schools were seized and closed, but the Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals overturned the school-closing law. Schools that had closed in Front Royal, Norfolk, and Charlottesville reopened because “citizens there preferred integrated schools to none at all.”
However, Prince Edward County was different. Instead of integrating its schools, the county closed its entire public school system in 1959. For the white students, the Prince Edward Foundation ensured they still would get an education. The foundation opened a series of private schools for white students that were supported by state and tax credits from the county.
Like Smith’s aunt, some black students were able to continue their education in neighboring counties if they were lucky. Others received schooling at makeshift schools in church basements, but more received no education at all.
It wasn’t until 1964 when the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed Virginia’s tuition grants to provide private education that Prince Edward County reopened its schools on an integrated basis. But by then, countless black students had missed five years of their education.
“Those kinds of things are really what pushed me to kind of further my education, and that’s kind of was why I always felt I needed to continue to get an undergraduate degree and further my education to pursue a master’s degree just because the value of education was really a big part of my life,” she said. “A lot of my family members did not have the opportunity to get an undergraduate degree, but they went into the workforce. They found ways to work their way up through the ranks.”
Smith’s mother worked as a nurse in Prince Edward County at then-Southside Community Hospital, and her father worked on the railroad for Norfolk Southern Railway, like many men in her family. The job, she said, was stable and a comparatively well-paying opportunity for those raising a family.
“It really was something that helped us to maintain a relatively comfortable lifestyle, so there were a lot of men in my family who went that route. Although they didn’t have educational opportunities, they really pushed the next generation to move in that direction,” Smith said. “That’s something I felt was remarkable about just our community, and I think that’s something that I gathered from the whole experience of the school closure and seeing how families kind of pulled together to continue to push their kids to do more or go beyond the level of education that we had.”
That, she said, fostered a sense of community in her and something that led to some of the career choices she has made. Smith graduated from Prince Edward County High School, received her undergraduate degree in human services counseling from Old Dominion University, and got her master’s degree in public health from Liberty University.
She went on to work in healthcare before working as an adolescent health administrator with the Indiana State Department of Health. Then, last year, Smith became the executive director of the local nonprofit Coordinated Assistance Ministries.
The work she’s been doing there, she said, gives her the sense of community she desired.
“It’s just a perfect fit in that way. We have lots of folks that come through. Not all of them are homeless, of course, but some of them are staying at our shelters. Some of them just maybe are in need, or they’ve felt fellowship there. So, they’ll come through for different things, and they know it’s a place they can come and meet some need. To me, that’s really valuable. That’s one of the things I really do like about being a part of CAM. I feel like we do provide a space for people to have some needs met,” Smith said.
Smith shared a message her parents instilled in her and encouraged others to give back when possible.
“You are responsible for your life, and if you are blessed to do a certain thing, you need to be a blessing for other people,” she said. “So don’t forget that. Don’t forget where you’ve come from, and make sure that if you have an opportunity to help others that you do.”