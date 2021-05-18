CAM celebrates 28 years, encourages $28 donations

Coordinated Assistance Ministries is celebrating 28 years with CAM Sunday, an awareness and fund raising campaign on Sunday, May 23.

The two-fold celebration encourages the public to share information about the nonprofit that serves the community’s homeless and under-resourced and to donate $28. Dennine Smith, executive director of CAM, said the past 28 years have been impactful, and she commended the community for continuing to support the organization.

“I just really want the community to know that these 28 years have been about ministry, and that’s what we’re striving to continue to do. Having the partnership with the community means everything to us, and I just love to see how when we work together what great things we can do,” Smith said.

The nonprofit was founded in 1993 by Rev. Ruth Lawson in response to the need for a day shelter and the need for assistance for individuals experiencing homelessness. Today, the nonprofit operates a men’s shelter, family shelter, and day shelter. In addition, it offers a number of other services, such as payee representatives and a transportation program.

CAM serves as a representative payee for 52 households and transports an average of 62 people a day to medical appointments or jobs.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

In response to COVID-19, the nonprofit also shifted to meet new and growing needs. CAM partnered with Howard County to open an isolation shelter for homeless individuals affected by COVID-19. From June 2020 to March 2021, the shelter served 33 clients.

In addition, CAM began offering utility assistance for families impacted by COVID-19.

On CAM Sunday, Smith will make an "exciting" announcement regarding the future of CAM. She encouraged the community to visit “CAM Hope” on Facebook to hear the announcement.

For CAM Sunday, Smith hopes to raise $5,000. She said the $28 donations that are being requested will go a long way to help individuals experiencing homelessness. The money covers the cost of four nights of shelter at both the men’s shelter and family shelter. Further, CAM provides gas cards to those needing gas assistance to get to work. At $10 a card, a $28 donation will provide almost three gas cards.

To donate, visit camhope.org where secure donations can be made via PayPal, or mail a check to PO Box 523, Kokomo IN 46903.