Businesses offer discounts for Military Appreciation Days

For the 11th year, area businesses stepped up to honor Howard County’s military personnel and veterans by offering discounts, promotions, and free items during Military Appreciation Days.
The local tradition, headed up by the Military Foundation, began Oct. 28 and ran through Nov. 11, and more than 120 businesses participated. While the event began with businesses offering discounts during the designated days, over the years, the majority of the businesses have moved to offer the discounts round, something Ocean Sharp, secretary for the Military Foundation, said speaks volumes about local military support.
“It’s a good thing that people say, ‘Let’s just appreciate the veterans year-round instead of for this short amount of time.’ We appreciate anything, but that’s just really nice to see so many organizations who, in this time, don’t even know what their business is going to be doing. They don’t know what’s going on with this illness or this virus that’s out there, so for them to still say, ‘Yes, I want to show my appreciation to these people that have served us,’ that was pretty cool for them to do,” Sharp said.
The discounts include everything from haircuts to percentages off meals to free oil changes.
2020 Military Appreciation Days year-round discounts:
A
Adams Auto Group, 1400 E. Blvd. St.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Advance Auto Parts, 2250 E. Markland Ave.
10 % off discount with military ID; year round
Advance Auto Parts, 501 E. Markland Ave
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Affordable Dentures and Implants 2220 E. Markland
10% off discount with military ID; year round
All American Auto Service, 810 S. Reed Rd
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Altered Ink 407 E. Center Road
10% off discount with military ID; year round
American Tool and Party Rental
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Ashley Furniture 5107 Center Line Dr
20% off discount with military ID; year round
AT&T Store 2130 W. Sycamore St.
25% off discount with military ID; year round
Auto Zone 3252 S. LaFountain St.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Auto Zone 1202 E. Markland Ave
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Auto Zone 915 N. Washington St
10% off discount with military ID; year round
B
Banner Flower Shop 1017 S. Buckeye
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Bass Appliance 834 E. Markland Ave
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Black Wax Café 910 N. Washington St
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Blondie’s Cookies 1660 S. 17th St
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Boost Mobile 2921 S. Washington #14
10%-50% off
Bruno’s Pizza 1215 W. Jefferson St
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Button Motors 1220 E. Boulevard St
All departments
Abra-5%
Oil change parts, service-10% off
Sales-$500 off
Bohemian Tattoo Club 206 N. Main St
C
Cartridge World 2202 Boulevard
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Charley’s Philly Steaks 1610 E. Boulevard St
10% off discount with Military ID; year round
Choo Choo McGoos 816 E. Markland Ave
10% off discount with military ID; year round
CJS 4108 Cartwright Dr
5% off new equipment year round
Clifford Signs 3040 S. Lafountain St
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Club Oasis 400 E. Deffenbaugh St
10% off food only with military ID; year round
Coffee Junkiez 2198 W. Sycamore St
25% off with military ID; year round
Coffee Junkiez 2930 S. Washington St
25% off with military ID; year round
Colescott’s Mobil 1 Lube Express 501 E. Center Rd
10% discount for Veterans and First Responders year round
Comics Cube 121 E. Sycamore St
20% off with military ID; year round
Courtyard 411 Kentucky Dr
Many discounts available check when making reservations
Create-A-Cake 2032 S. Elizabeth St
10% off with military ID; year round
D
Dairy Queen 151 S. Reed Rd
10% off with military ID; year round
Dairy Queen 2130 W. Sycamore St
10% off with military ID; year round
Degler Floor Covering 507 N. Washington St
10% off products only with military ID; year round
Domino’s Pizza 2304 W. Sycamore
Ask Manager for details on discount
Domino’s Pizza 2816 S. Washington St
Ask Manager for details on discount
Dunham’s Markland Mall
10% (Guns and Ammo excluded) with military ID; year round
E
Elite 2820 S. Lafountain St
Free appetizers for booked events
Erik’s Chevrolet 1800 S. Reed Rd
$500.00 off pre-owned cars, 10% off oil change, 10% off parts and labor with military ID; year round
F
Family and Cosmetic Dentistry 5111 Clinton Dr
1,000 off per implant
5% Veteran discount
5% Senior discount
Smile for Vet’s Day
All dental procedures
Fired Arts 106 N. Main St
10% off with military ID; year round
Flowers by Ivan & Rick 404 E. Harrison St
20% off with military ID; year round
G
Gold Fever 1027 S. Apperson Way
10% off with military ID; year round
Gooch & Company 1816 S. Dixon Rd
15% off with military ID; year round
Gordo’s Taco Shop 311 E. Lincoln Rd
10% off with military ID; year round
Green Acres Golf Course 1300 Green Acres Dr
Play 18 holes for $18. Includes cart and green fees. Must present military ID and schedule tee time. Offer valid on Mondays and Tuesdays during 2020 season.
Grindstone Charley’s 3820 S. Lafountain St
10% off with military ID; year round
Guarantee Vacuum & Sewing Center
10% off with military ID; year round
H
Hacienda 2006 S. Plate St
10% off with military ID; year round
Hague Quality Water 425 E. Center Rd
10% off with military ID; year round
Half Moon Restaurant & Brewery 4051 S. Lafountain St
20% off with military ID; year round
Handy Hardware 431 W. North St
10% off with military ID; year round
Harvey Hinklemeyers 1554 S. Dixon Rd
10% off Dine in, Delivery and Carry Out with military ID; year round
Hawg Heaven 425 W. Deffenbaugh St
10% off with military ID; year round
Holder Mattress 1830 S. Reed Rd
5% off with military ID; year round
Howard PS Print Shop 2111 W. Alto Rd
10% off with military ID; year round
Humble Home 2929 S. Washington St
10% off with military ID; year round
I
IHOP 50 W 300 S
10% off with military ID; year round
Indiana Hearing Aid at Kokomo 405 E. Hoffer St
Free Hearing Test
J
JoAnn Fabric 2130 E. Markland Ave
15% off with military ID; year round
Julianno’s 2333 W. Markland Ave
10% off with military ID; year round
K
Khadija Knit Shop 3712 S. Lafountain St
10% off with military ID; year round
Kirkland’s 2128 E. Boulevard Crossing
10% off with military ID; year round
Kokomo Humane Society 729 E. Hoffer St
Ask manager for discounts on cats and dogs
Kokomo Marine 2000 N. Phillips
10% discount on in-stock items with military ID; year round
Kokomo Toys and Collectibles 111 E. Sycamore St10% off with military ID; year round
Korner Kitchen 2016 N. Washington St
10% off with military ID; year round
Korner Kitchen 1720 W. Boulevard St
10% off with military ID; year round
L
LaQuinta Inn & Suites 511 Albany Dr
10% off with military ID; year round
Legion Golf Course 2604 S. Lafountain St
Discount on membership
Little Hoosiers 303 N. Main St
25% off with military ID; year round
Lowes Home Improvement 4005 S. Lafountain St
10% off with military ID; year round
Lucas Furniture & Mattress U.S 931 South at Center Rd 20% off and free delivery with military ID; year round
M
Main Street Café 223 N. Main St
10% off for veterans and first responders
Markland Veterinary Clinic 1515 E. Markland Ave
10% off with military ID; year round
Mattress Firm 2100 E. Boulevard St
10% off with military ID; year round
McAlister’s Deli 2020 S. Reed Rd
10% off with military ID; year round
Merle Norman Cosmetics 1513 E. Markland Ave
20% off with military ID; year round
Mexican Grill 3704 S. Lafountain St
10% off with military ID; year round
McCool’s Carpet Outlet 333 S. County Rd. 00EW
5% off with military ID; year round
McGonigal’s 2828 E. Markland Ave
10% off all services with military ID; year round
Mid-Central Trophy 4015 S. Webster St
10% off $30.00 or more with military ID; year round
Mo Joe’s Coffee 106 N. Main St
10% off with military ID; year round
Motor Wise 1116 S. Leeds St
Determined by job
Muse Underground 501 N. Buckeye St
10% off with military ID; year round
N
Napa Auto & Truck Parts 117 E. Markland Ave
10% off with military ID; year round
Northeast Veterinary Clinic 1605 E. North St
10% off with military ID; year round
O
Omeletty’s 602 St. Joseph Dr
10% off with military ID; year round
One More Gym 3780 S. Reed Rd
5.00 off membership
O’Reily Auto Parts 1701 E. Jefferson St
10% off with military ID; year round
O’Reily Auto Parts 3201 S. Lafountain St
10% off with military ID; year round
Oscar’s Pizza 515 N. Buckeye
10% off with military ID; year round
Outback Steak House 3730 S. Reed Rd
10% off with military ID; year round
P
Palmer’s Jewelry 101 E. Sycamore St
10% off with military ID; year round and free American pin
Pastariffic 3001 S. Webster
10% off for military and first responders year round
Patton’s Shoe Repair
10% off with military ID; year round
P.F. Hendricks & Company 101 N. Buckeye St
10% off one full priced item with military ID; year round
Petvalu your pet-your store 609 N. Dixon Rd
Last Tuesday of every month 10% off everything regular priced and Free Dog Wash
Pinpoint Piercing 1017 A South Apperson Way
10% off tattoo with military ID; year round
Popcorn Café 1108 E. Markland Ave
10% off with military ID; year round
Print Craft Press, Inc 524 S. Union St
10% off with military ID; year round
Prodigy Burger Bar & Grill 1355 S. Reed Rd (Markland Mall)
10% off with military ID; year round
Q
Quality Auto Clinic, Inc 1132 S. Apperson Way
10% off parts and labor up to $50.00
R
Rhum Academy of Music 500 W. Sycamore
10% off with military ID; year round
Robert Miller and Son Furniture 1540 E. Boulevard St
10% off with military ID; year round
Rozzi’s 920 Millbrook Lane
Every Tuesday-Lunch Buffet 11a.m. to 1:30p.m. 50% off with military ID
Russiaville Food Mart 120 E. Main St Russiaville
Free doughnut and coffee with military ID 8am-12pm year round
S
Shoe Carnival 2148 E. Boulevard St
10% off with military ID; year round
SmokiBones BBQ 2208 E. Markland Ave
10% off with military ID; year round Eat in, delivery, catering
Soremouth Tackle 1500 N. Reed Rd
10% off with military ID; year round
Sound of Music 106 W. Walnut St
10% off with military ID; year round
Stearn’s Mini-Warehouses Inc. 1816 W. Defenbaugh St Suite C
10% off with military ID; year round
Stella’s 1411 S. Home Ave 10% off food with military ID; year round
Stoney’s Sourdough Pizza Co. 1425 E. Morgan St
10% off with military ID; year round
Studio Black 910 N. Washington St
15% off with military ID; year round
Sunspot Natural Market 3717 S. Reed Rd
10% off with military ID; year round
Super 8-5110 Clinton Ave
10% off # in family with military ID; year round
T
Tailored PC’s 421 W. North St
10% off with military ID; year round
The Fog Foundry 2122 E. Markland Ave
10% off with military ID; year round
The Outlet 1500 N. Reed Rd
10% off with military ID; year round
The Relax Place 104 W. Walnut St
$5.00 off with military ID; year round
Thermodyn 124 W. Elm St
15% off with military ID; year round
U
The Uniform Shop 2913 S. Washington St
10% off with military ID; year round
V
Vape 765 1012 S. Cooper St
5% off with military ID; year round
Verizon Authorized Retailer, TCC 2020 E. Markland Ave
Discount depends on current plan. $100 per line to switch to Verizon
W
Wall’s Furniture 521 E. Alto Rd
10%-30% off including sale prices, free delivery and set up for veterans, active duty military and first responders
Waltman Flooring 425 W. North St
10% off with military ID; year round
WCO Sales & Supply Unlimited 5235 Council Ring Blvd
15% off with military ID; year round
White Lilies ‘N Paradise 333 N. Phillips St
10% off with military ID; year round
Williams Shoes 423 E. Lincoln Rd
10% off with military ID; year round
Wings ETC Grill and Pub 113 E. Sycamore St
15% off with military ID; year round