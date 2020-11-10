Businesses offer discounts for Military Appreciation Days

For the 11th year, area businesses stepped up to honor Howard County’s military personnel and veterans by offering discounts, promotions, and free items during Military Appreciation Days.

The local tradition, headed up by the Military Foundation, began Oct. 28 and ran through Nov. 11, and more than 120 businesses participated. While the event began with businesses offering discounts during the designated days, over the years, the majority of the businesses have moved to offer the discounts round, something Ocean Sharp, secretary for the Military Foundation, said speaks volumes about local military support.

“It’s a good thing that people say, ‘Let’s just appreciate the veterans year-round instead of for this short amount of time.’ We appreciate anything, but that’s just really nice to see so many organizations who, in this time, don’t even know what their business is going to be doing. They don’t know what’s going on with this illness or this virus that’s out there, so for them to still say, ‘Yes, I want to show my appreciation to these people that have served us,’ that was pretty cool for them to do,” Sharp said.

The discounts include everything from haircuts to percentages off meals to free oil changes.

2020 Military Appreciation Days year-round discounts:

A

Adams Auto Group, 1400 E. Blvd. St.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Advance Auto Parts, 2250 E. Markland Ave.

10 % off discount with military ID; year round

Advance Auto Parts, 501 E. Markland Ave

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Affordable Dentures and Implants 2220 E. Markland

10% off discount with military ID; year round

All American Auto Service, 810 S. Reed Rd

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Altered Ink 407 E. Center Road

10% off discount with military ID; year round

American Tool and Party Rental

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Ashley Furniture 5107 Center Line Dr

20% off discount with military ID; year round

AT&T Store 2130 W. Sycamore St.

25% off discount with military ID; year round

Auto Zone 3252 S. LaFountain St.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Auto Zone 1202 E. Markland Ave

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Auto Zone 915 N. Washington St

10% off discount with military ID; year round

B

Banner Flower Shop 1017 S. Buckeye

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Bass Appliance 834 E. Markland Ave

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Black Wax Café 910 N. Washington St

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Blondie’s Cookies 1660 S. 17th St

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Boost Mobile 2921 S. Washington #14

10%-50% off

Bruno’s Pizza 1215 W. Jefferson St

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Button Motors 1220 E. Boulevard St

All departments

Abra-5%

Oil change parts, service-10% off

Sales-$500 off

Bohemian Tattoo Club 206 N. Main St

C

Cartridge World 2202 Boulevard

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Charley’s Philly Steaks 1610 E. Boulevard St

10% off discount with Military ID; year round

Choo Choo McGoos 816 E. Markland Ave

10% off discount with military ID; year round

CJS 4108 Cartwright Dr

5% off new equipment year round

Clifford Signs 3040 S. Lafountain St

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Club Oasis 400 E. Deffenbaugh St

10% off food only with military ID; year round

Coffee Junkiez 2198 W. Sycamore St

25% off with military ID; year round

Coffee Junkiez 2930 S. Washington St

25% off with military ID; year round

Colescott’s Mobil 1 Lube Express 501 E. Center Rd

10% discount for Veterans and First Responders year round

Comics Cube 121 E. Sycamore St

20% off with military ID; year round

Courtyard 411 Kentucky Dr

Many discounts available check when making reservations

Create-A-Cake 2032 S. Elizabeth St

10% off with military ID; year round

D

Dairy Queen 151 S. Reed Rd

10% off with military ID; year round

Dairy Queen 2130 W. Sycamore St

10% off with military ID; year round

Degler Floor Covering 507 N. Washington St

10% off products only with military ID; year round

Domino’s Pizza 2304 W. Sycamore

Ask Manager for details on discount

Domino’s Pizza 2816 S. Washington St

Ask Manager for details on discount

Dunham’s Markland Mall

10% (Guns and Ammo excluded) with military ID; year round

E

Elite 2820 S. Lafountain St

Free appetizers for booked events

Erik’s Chevrolet 1800 S. Reed Rd

$500.00 off pre-owned cars, 10% off oil change, 10% off parts and labor with military ID; year round

F

Family and Cosmetic Dentistry 5111 Clinton Dr

1,000 off per implant

5% Veteran discount

5% Senior discount

Smile for Vet’s Day

All dental procedures

Fired Arts 106 N. Main St

10% off with military ID; year round

Flowers by Ivan & Rick 404 E. Harrison St

20% off with military ID; year round

G

Gold Fever 1027 S. Apperson Way

10% off with military ID; year round

Gooch & Company 1816 S. Dixon Rd

15% off with military ID; year round

Gordo’s Taco Shop 311 E. Lincoln Rd

10% off with military ID; year round

Green Acres Golf Course 1300 Green Acres Dr

Play 18 holes for $18. Includes cart and green fees. Must present military ID and schedule tee time. Offer valid on Mondays and Tuesdays during 2020 season.

Grindstone Charley’s 3820 S. Lafountain St

10% off with military ID; year round

Guarantee Vacuum & Sewing Center

10% off with military ID; year round

H

Hacienda 2006 S. Plate St

10% off with military ID; year round

Hague Quality Water 425 E. Center Rd

10% off with military ID; year round

Half Moon Restaurant & Brewery 4051 S. Lafountain St

20% off with military ID; year round

Handy Hardware 431 W. North St

10% off with military ID; year round

Harvey Hinklemeyers 1554 S. Dixon Rd

10% off Dine in, Delivery and Carry Out with military ID; year round

Hawg Heaven 425 W. Deffenbaugh St

10% off with military ID; year round

Holder Mattress 1830 S. Reed Rd

5% off with military ID; year round

Howard PS Print Shop 2111 W. Alto Rd

10% off with military ID; year round

Humble Home 2929 S. Washington St

10% off with military ID; year round

I

IHOP 50 W 300 S

10% off with military ID; year round

Indiana Hearing Aid at Kokomo 405 E. Hoffer St

Free Hearing Test

J

JoAnn Fabric 2130 E. Markland Ave

15% off with military ID; year round

Julianno’s 2333 W. Markland Ave

10% off with military ID; year round

K

Khadija Knit Shop 3712 S. Lafountain St

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

10% off with military ID; year round

Kirkland’s 2128 E. Boulevard Crossing

10% off with military ID; year round

Kokomo Humane Society 729 E. Hoffer St

Ask manager for discounts on cats and dogs

Kokomo Marine 2000 N. Phillips

10% discount on in-stock items with military ID; year round

Kokomo Toys and Collectibles 111 E. Sycamore St10% off with military ID; year round

Korner Kitchen 2016 N. Washington St

10% off with military ID; year round

Korner Kitchen 1720 W. Boulevard St

10% off with military ID; year round

L

LaQuinta Inn & Suites 511 Albany Dr

10% off with military ID; year round

Legion Golf Course 2604 S. Lafountain St

Discount on membership

Little Hoosiers 303 N. Main St

25% off with military ID; year round

Lowes Home Improvement 4005 S. Lafountain St

10% off with military ID; year round

Lucas Furniture & Mattress U.S 931 South at Center Rd 20% off and free delivery with military ID; year round

M

Main Street Café 223 N. Main St

10% off for veterans and first responders

Markland Veterinary Clinic 1515 E. Markland Ave

10% off with military ID; year round

Mattress Firm 2100 E. Boulevard St

10% off with military ID; year round

McAlister’s Deli 2020 S. Reed Rd

10% off with military ID; year round

Merle Norman Cosmetics 1513 E. Markland Ave

20% off with military ID; year round

Mexican Grill 3704 S. Lafountain St

10% off with military ID; year round

McCool’s Carpet Outlet 333 S. County Rd. 00EW

5% off with military ID; year round

McGonigal’s 2828 E. Markland Ave

10% off all services with military ID; year round

Mid-Central Trophy 4015 S. Webster St

10% off $30.00 or more with military ID; year round

Mo Joe’s Coffee 106 N. Main St

10% off with military ID; year round

Motor Wise 1116 S. Leeds St

Determined by job

Muse Underground 501 N. Buckeye St

10% off with military ID; year round

N

Napa Auto & Truck Parts 117 E. Markland Ave

10% off with military ID; year round

Northeast Veterinary Clinic 1605 E. North St

10% off with military ID; year round

O

Omeletty’s 602 St. Joseph Dr

10% off with military ID; year round

One More Gym 3780 S. Reed Rd

5.00 off membership

O’Reily Auto Parts 1701 E. Jefferson St

10% off with military ID; year round

O’Reily Auto Parts 3201 S. Lafountain St

10% off with military ID; year round

Oscar’s Pizza 515 N. Buckeye

10% off with military ID; year round

Outback Steak House 3730 S. Reed Rd

10% off with military ID; year round

P

Palmer’s Jewelry 101 E. Sycamore St

10% off with military ID; year round and free American pin

Pastariffic 3001 S. Webster

10% off for military and first responders year round

Patton’s Shoe Repair

10% off with military ID; year round

P.F. Hendricks & Company 101 N. Buckeye St

10% off one full priced item with military ID; year round

Petvalu your pet-your store 609 N. Dixon Rd

Last Tuesday of every month 10% off everything regular priced and Free Dog Wash

Pinpoint Piercing 1017 A South Apperson Way

10% off tattoo with military ID; year round

Popcorn Café 1108 E. Markland Ave

10% off with military ID; year round

Print Craft Press, Inc 524 S. Union St

10% off with military ID; year round

Prodigy Burger Bar & Grill 1355 S. Reed Rd (Markland Mall)

10% off with military ID; year round

Q

Quality Auto Clinic, Inc 1132 S. Apperson Way

10% off parts and labor up to $50.00

R

Rhum Academy of Music 500 W. Sycamore

10% off with military ID; year round

Robert Miller and Son Furniture 1540 E. Boulevard St

10% off with military ID; year round

Rozzi’s 920 Millbrook Lane

Every Tuesday-Lunch Buffet 11a.m. to 1:30p.m. 50% off with military ID

Russiaville Food Mart 120 E. Main St Russiaville

Free doughnut and coffee with military ID 8am-12pm year round

S

Shoe Carnival 2148 E. Boulevard St

10% off with military ID; year round

SmokiBones BBQ 2208 E. Markland Ave

10% off with military ID; year round Eat in, delivery, catering

Soremouth Tackle 1500 N. Reed Rd

10% off with military ID; year round

Sound of Music 106 W. Walnut St

10% off with military ID; year round

Stearn’s Mini-Warehouses Inc. 1816 W. Defenbaugh St Suite C

10% off with military ID; year round

Stella’s 1411 S. Home Ave 10% off food with military ID; year round

Stoney’s Sourdough Pizza Co. 1425 E. Morgan St

10% off with military ID; year round

Studio Black 910 N. Washington St

15% off with military ID; year round

Sunspot Natural Market 3717 S. Reed Rd

10% off with military ID; year round

Super 8-5110 Clinton Ave

10% off # in family with military ID; year round

T

Tailored PC’s 421 W. North St

10% off with military ID; year round

The Fog Foundry 2122 E. Markland Ave

10% off with military ID; year round

The Outlet 1500 N. Reed Rd

10% off with military ID; year round

The Relax Place 104 W. Walnut St

$5.00 off with military ID; year round

Thermodyn 124 W. Elm St

15% off with military ID; year round

U

The Uniform Shop 2913 S. Washington St

10% off with military ID; year round

V

Vape 765 1012 S. Cooper St

5% off with military ID; year round

Verizon Authorized Retailer, TCC 2020 E. Markland Ave

Discount depends on current plan. $100 per line to switch to Verizon

W

Wall’s Furniture 521 E. Alto Rd

10%-30% off including sale prices, free delivery and set up for veterans, active duty military and first responders

Waltman Flooring 425 W. North St

10% off with military ID; year round

WCO Sales & Supply Unlimited 5235 Council Ring Blvd

15% off with military ID; year round

White Lilies ‘N Paradise 333 N. Phillips St

10% off with military ID; year round

Williams Shoes 423 E. Lincoln Rd

10% off with military ID; year round

Wings ETC Grill and Pub 113 E. Sycamore St

15% off with military ID; year round