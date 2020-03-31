Buddy Bags go out: Despite pandemic, United Way still getting Buddy Bags to families in need

Late last month, United Way pushed out its first round of Buddy Bags after taking over the effort to get the weekend food bags to area students. And then the COVID-19 pandemic hit Howard County.

But other than having to nix packing events and rework the logistics, the program still is moving along mostly as planned, and United Way distributed its second round of Buddy Bags last Friday to 746 Howard Country students. United Way of Howard and Tipton Counties President Abbie Smith said that despite the pandemic, Buddy Bags remains an important and necessary program.

“We’re in a weird spot right now, and it’s certainly something we haven’t dealt with before. But what we know is that we’ll come out of it, and [the students'] needs are waiting for us at the other side. We’ve got to work now,” said Smith. “It’s a really good place to take action. If people are feeling like they don’t know what to do right now, (donating to the Buddy Bag program) is a good place to start.”

Last Friday, the bags went out to students at Taylor Community School Corporation and Sycamore Elementary School. Volunteers from the schools helped distribute the bags, and Libby O'Brien, Buddy Bags program director, said steps were taken to minimize the amount of contact anyone had with the bags. So instead of doing packing events as planned with large groups of volunteers, United Way staff handled the packing and completed it in shifts to reduce the number of people there at a time.

O'Brien said the program now, with students out of school, was more important than ever.

"They need them now more than ever, and we're working out how to do it safely," she said.

United Way committed to helping fund raise for Buddy Bags earlier this year after the longstanding program was dropped by Kokomo Urban Outreach, leaving more than 1,000 area students without the bags that provided food for their families over the weekends.

Early on, Community Howard Regional Health and Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union committed to sponsoring 100 students each, and more than 40 individuals launched social media campaigns to help fund raise. Smith said donations continue to roll in but that more are needed in order to continue the program next school year and well into the future.

“Donations have been coming in, so we are making progress and everything. I want to make sure people know even if the rest of this (school) year is done, there’s always next year. This isn’t a short-term need. This is a short-term mobilization to a long-term need that will keep going,” she said.

Smith noted that, in addition to the students receiving bags through United Way’s efforts, more students were receiving Buddy Bags through churches and other organizations that stepped up to sponsor students and continue efforts to get bags to them.

United Way partnered with Food Finders to make the program happen, and Food Finders can purchase the food at a lower cost. To sponsor a student, it costs $252 for the school year or $7 a week.

Those interested in helping can assist through sponsoring students and fund raising through social media campaigns. Those wishing to donate can do so online at unitedwayhoco.org or by mailing a check to United Way, 210 W. Walnut St.

Earlier this month, United Way also put a call out to request plastic grocery sacks to use to pack the Buddy Bags. While accepting those has been put on halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith encouraged people to hang onto them for when United Way can begin accepting them again.