Local chiropractor retires at 98

Dr. James N. Brown, DC retired at the age of 98 on Aug. 26, 2021.

Dr. Brown served the Kokomo community and surrounding areas for over 70 years. His office was located at 1138 E Sycamore St.

Dr. Brown wishes to thank all of his patients, friends and family for their faithful support during his many years of practice.

Ivy Tech Kokomo offers free FAFSA help for financial aid

Financial aid professionals will be volunteering at Ivy Tech Community College’s Kokomo, 1815 E. Morgan St., locations to help college-bound students and their families open the door to financial aid during College Goal Sunday. The event is set for 2 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 7.

The free program assists Indiana students in filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The FAFSA form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships and student loans at most colleges, universities and vocational/technical schools nationwide. The FAFSA must be filed by April 15 for the student to be eligible for Indiana financial aid.

College Goal Sunday is valuable to families who may perceive completing this required form to be too complicated and time-consuming to complete. In less than one afternoon at a College Goal Sunday event, students and their families can get free help and file the form online.

Students should attend College Goal Sunday with their parent(s) or guardian(s) who should bring completed 20120IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2020 income and benefits information. Students who worked last year should bring their income information as well. Students 24 years of age or older may attend alone and bring their own completed 2020 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form or other 2020 income and benefits information. Students and parents are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at studentaid.gov before coming to the event.

Students may also win one of five $1,000 scholarships. Students who attend College Goal Sunday and submit a completed evaluation form will automatically be entered in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship. The winners will be notified next spring and scholarships will be sent directly to the higher education institution selected by the winning students.

For more information about College Goal Sunday, visit CollegeGoalSunday.org.

Markland Mall welcomes back We Care

Markland Mall will once again host the We Care Store and the We Care Trim-A-Tree Festival for a special two-week period as part of the town center’s diverse selection of options for guests. The We Care Store will open on Monday, November 1st across from Kay Jewelers as Christmas trees and wreaths fill the common area of Markland Mall.

The trees and wreaths will be on display during mall hours November 1st through the 14th. The We Care store will be open for shoppers to purchase the classic We Care items, like the sweatshirts and cheeseballs, as well as new items for 2021. The We Care Trim-A-Tree festival concludes on Sunday, November 14 with an auction at 5pm. Since its inception in 1993, the festival has raised over $3 million.

The Markland Mall has an ongoing commitment to creating a true town center where community members can safely shop, dine, and connect. For additional information on Markland Mall’s upcoming holiday events, please visit MarklandMall.com.