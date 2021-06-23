Bridges Outreach flips home for family

One local nonprofit known for its youth programming and mentoring is serving its families through a new program.

Bridges Outreach is renovating a home on Kokomo’s northwest side for a family in the Bridges network. Travis Taflinger, CEO of Bridges Outreach, said the program is the first of many efforts by the organization to impact families beyond the youth it serves.

“Bridges wants to increase the homeownership in Kokomo. From housing counseling to renovating homes, we want to convert renters into owners. Community development and stability improves Kokomo every time we have a first-time homeowner,” said Taflinger.

Since 2005, Bridges has operated afterschool and mentoring programs throughout the city, but Taflinger said more impact can be made with more intentional work with the family unit.

“Bridges wants to dive deeper into community development. We want our families to have fair accessibility to quality homes in Kokomo and have the resources to then purchase those homes,” he said. “Once you join the Bridges family, you are always a part of our family and now staff. Bridges families and Bridges alumni will have an opportunity to own their own home.”

Taflinger and multiple members of the Bridges board of directors have experience renovating homes for ownership. Early in 2021, Taflinger reached out to Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore to see if the city of Kokomo had any available houses. Moore Kokomo sent over a list of several houses to look at.

The Bridges board looked through them and saw the potential in the North Courtland Avenue house.

“The city has been gracious partners and helped kickstart this program for Bridges. The United Way of Howard County endorsed the project as well with a large grant, and the Courtland project became a reality,” said Taflinger.

Nova and Manny Williams, the Bridges Outreach family, completed homebuyer training offered by a partnership between Advantage Housing and Bridges Outreach, and they said it gave their family the tools to be “mentally and financially ready” to purchase their first home.

“Advantage Housing was able to walk us through, step by step, the to-do’s, not-to-do’s, and provide real-life examples of the process and offer multiple local resources that assist in the home buying process,” said Nova.

Moore applauded Bridges Outreach’s efforts to not only remodel a home in the city but also to give a family an opportunity for a better life.

“When Travis and I spoke about his desired plans, I could not think of a better initiative to support. The city is always excited to see and encourage individuals to help beautify Kokomo and make it a better place to live for everyone, so our hope is that this partnership with Bridges and so many others is the first of many projects like this for our community,” said Moore.

Bridges has several partners on this project: United Way of Howard County, City of Kokomo (KCDC), The Hardie Group, Mygrant Appraisals, Community First Bank of Indiana, Merrell Brothers, Advantage Housing, ZKB Contracting, and NIPSCO. Bridges is hoping to connect with individuals or businesses that have building supplies, professional services, or houses to donate. Taflinger hopes to renovate one to three houses a year for area families.

“We hope this Courtland Project is the first of many,” he said.

For more information about Bridges Outreach, visit www.bridgesoutreach.com.To keep updated with the Courtland house follow Bridges Outreach on Facebook.